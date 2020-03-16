Arizona Broadway Theatre To Suspend Current Programming

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) finds it most important to heed the recent recommendation from Governor Ducey's office to protect the health and safety of its patrons, employees and community during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Effective immediately ABT is implementing the following changes to current scheduling:

Chicago - On hiatus through Tuesday, March 31 (new dates into May TBA)

La Cage aux Folles at Herberger Theater Center - Cancelled

Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac - ABT Concert Series - Monday, March 16 - Cancelled

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Postponed (future dates TBA)

Moody Blues - Go Now! - ABT Concert Series - Monday, March 23 - Cancelled

After Dark Cabaret - Friday, March 27 - Cancelled

Sunday Brunch at the Encore - Sunday, March 29 - Cancelled

Piano Men - Generations - ABT Concert Series - Monday, March 30 - Cancelled



ABT will continue to assess the fluidity of COVID-19 in the community and address next steps on a day-to-day basis. ABT and Herberger Theater Center Box Offices will be in contact with patrons in the coming days to address cancellations and rescheduling.

"This was a very difficult decision: weighing the importance of public health as a top priority, our financial viability, and the loyalty and commitment we feel toward our staff and patrons has been, quite simply, agonizing," says Kiel Klaphake, ABT Executive Producer. "While we've received several requests to halt all public performance, the overwhelming outpouring via phone, email, on our social platforms and at the Box Office has been to weather the storm, and to stay open. Unfortunately, that is not possible at this time. The coming weeks and months will be the most challenging we've faced in our 15-year history."

As a not for profit arts organization, ABT is requesting the ticket value of any cancelled performance be donated to the theatre. These donations will help ABT make it through this unprecedented time. Tickets can also be placed on-account for use at a future performance. For more information, contact the Box Office at tickets@azbroadway.org, or by calling 623-776-8400.





