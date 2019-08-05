Arizona Broadway Theatre & City Of Peoria Celebrate West Valley Artists

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT), Arizona's Leader in Musical Theatre, and the City of Peoria will present a free public viewing of West Valley Art Museum's annual Celebrating West Valley Artists show August 1 through September 30 in the ABT lobby. This is the final installment in a year of exhibiting art through this special partnership.

Visual and performing arts play a vital role in building community together. Whether Arizona Broadway Theatre is sharing stories on the stage or partnering in hosting a static imagination experience, everyone can connect and be inspired by the arts. Twelve original pieces of featured Arizona artists' work adorn the ABT lobby.



Connie McMillin, Secretary/Treasurer of the West Valley Art Museum Board of Trustees, said, "West Valley Art Museum is pleased to collaborate with the City of Peoria and Arizona Broadway Theatre to feature the artwork of these notable regional artists."

"We are proud to be a part of this partnership and shine the spotlight on our local artists. The opportunity to share and enjoy art together is certainly the mission of Arizona Broadway Theatre. We are grateful for the efforts of all to work together for this common goal," said Kiel Klaphake, Executive Producer.



Arizona Broadway Theatre invites the community to stop by, peruse, and enjoy the exhibition as well as take in ABT's beautiful one-of-a-kind lobby mural by Wickenburg resident and artist Penelope Elyse Brown Klaphake. Details and history of the mural - entitled 1930's Broadway "a portrait" - are available at the ABT Box Office. Lobby and Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday 10:00-5:00 pm and Sunday 11:00-3:00.





