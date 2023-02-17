Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces Youth Camps For 2023 

Feb. 17, 2023  

Arizona Broadway Theatre's Academy for Young Performers will return with educational summer camps this year. Each camp gives kids and teens the opportunity to audition for roles, develop and hone theatre skills, and perform in a fully staged musical. This year, both one-week and two-week camps are available to choose from, and an entirely new program for teens is being introduced.

"After the success of our Little Mermaid Jr. camp last year, we wanted to provide more opportunity for our youngest age group," says ABT Education Director, Stephen Hohendorf. "We're also offering, for the first time, a performance intensive program called Rev'd Up, a oneweek program that gives students a taste of what they can expect as a member of our elite teen performance troupe, HyRev."

Kids ages 7-11 can choose between Finding Nemo Jr. (2 weeks) or 101 Dalmatians Kids (1 week). Teens ages 12-16 will be performing Wizard of Oz Youth Edition. Additionally, teens ages 12-19 can participate in Rev'd Up, where they will prepare skills needed to try out for ABT's HyRev troupe, and even learn the choreography required for auditions in July.

All campers will be coached by professional artists, from whom they will learn about staging, choreography, and music. Campers will also play theatre games and get a behind-the-scenes experience creating costumes, props, and sets. Every single participant will get a role in an onstage production that they will perform at the end of the camp session.

"The summer program provides students with the opportunity to explore their creativity and expand their imagination," says Hohendorf. "We want this experience to be fun and exciting for every student, but above all we want to make sure we are giving them the tools to be successful in a theatre setting and beyond!"

Summer camps are held by ABT's Academy for Young Performers which is the heart of

Arizona Broadway Theatre's educational efforts. The mission of ABT's Academy for Young Performers is to enrich and inspire the youth through performing arts exposure in a setting that encourages continuous growth.

Camps run Monday thru Friday for either one, or two weeks at Arizona Broadway Theatre, located right off the 101 and Bell Road, on Paradise Lane. Registration is open now and a select number of scholarships are available.

CAMP SCHEDULE

Session A: Finding Nemo Jr

Ages 7 - 11

June 12 - 23 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Performance date: June 24

Tuition: $400

*Before and after care available 7:30 - 9 a.m., 2 - 4 p.m.

Session B: 101 Dalmatians Kids

Ages 7 - 11

June 26 - June 30 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Performance date: July 1

Tuition: $250

*Before and after care available 7:30 - 9 a.m., 2 - 4 p.m.

Session C: Wizard of Oz Youth Edition Ages 12 -16

July 10 - 21 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Performance date: July 22

Tuition: $400

Rev'd-Up (Teens)

Ages 12 - 19

July 24 - 28 | 5 - 9 p.m.

Tuition: $150

ABT makes every effort to provide performing arts education and experiences to all interested children and teens, regardless of their ability to pay, and offers a select number of scholarships. For more information on registration or scholarships, call 623.776.8400 x0 or go online to AZBROADWAY.org




