Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces Online Crafting Series MAKERS-MONDAYS

Arizona Broadway Theatre announced the launch of an all-new online crafting series to air weekly on Mondays at 3PM MST on the theatre's Facebook page.

MAKERS-MONDAYS is a short crafting class led by ABT's Prop Master Mary Rooney. Each class will include a fun and easy craft project using simple items from around the house.

Mary Rooney has always been a creative person and she is truly a "Master of her Craft." For much of the past 15 years, she has been building, making and creating the props for ABT's eight annual Mainstage productions. From everyday chotchky that makes a home feel like a home to specific esthetics and items that can define a certain period in history, it's Mary's keen eye for detail and incredible talent that has brought the ABT stage to life for its audiences.

"We all have a little extra time on our hands right now, and I love to make things. Crafting ('making') something fun out of nothing is a great way to fill some of that spare time; especially for Moms and Dads looking to find activities for kids who are home from school," said Mary Rooney.

MAKERS-MONDAYS has been created as part of ABT's continued commitment to serve its community during these difficult times. ABT needs the communities support more than ever before. Donations of support can be made to the ABT RELIEF FUND. All donations will help assure the theatre can begin the journey forward after this current crisis. Donations can be made online at: https://bit.ly/DonateABTReliefFund





