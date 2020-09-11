Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces Fall Interim Programming

Programming takes place in October, November and December 2020.

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announces FALL INTERIM PROGRAMMING for October, November and December 2020.

Recognizing the ongoing public health challenges due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, ABT today announced plans to begin limited-occupancy in-person Fall Interim Programming beginning mid-October 2020. Programming will take place on the theatre's Mainstage and in the smaller Encore Room. All events will adhere to current reopening guidelines as set forth by the Arizona Department of Health Services and Centers For Disease Control (CDC).

Included in these exciting new offerings will be a series of programs tailored to family and senior audiences. October, November and December dates and times for the upcoming programming will be announced on Monday, September 14, 2020 via the ABT website (azbroadway.org) and on all ABT social media platforms.

ABT Broadway Concert Series* (Mainstage)

A Celebration of Song! Join us as we pay homage to the most beloved melodies of Broadway, Hollywood and the Holidays. This Mainstage series features the extraordinary vocal talent of esteemed ABT Stars of the past, present and future! Concert themes include Music of the Night: A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, Hooray for Hollywood: A Salute to the Movie Musical and Home for the Holidays: Celebrating the Spirit of the Season!

TAD Management Concert Series* (Mainstage)

Building on our 10+ year partnership, TAD Management and ABT are again coming together to bring eight incredible tribute acts to the ABT stage. Upcoming concerts include Piano Man: Generations featuring Terry & Nick Davies, Voyager: A Tribute to Journey, One of These Nights: The Eagles Tribute, Nick Adams & The Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones, A Tribute to Whitney & Aretha starring Chelsea Lockhart, Garth LIVE: A Tribute to Garth Brooks, December '63: A Tribute to the original Jersey Boys as well as a to-be-announced TAD Holiday Extravaganza concert!

Broadway BINGO!* (Encore Room)

Join us for fun and games, and something completely NEW! What could be better than Broadway AND Bingo! This unpredictable, interactive cabaret-style event, hosted by ABT's very own Kurtis Overby, is the coolest game in town. With the song list determined by the numbers called, you could win the chance to pick your favorite Broadway Hits to be performed by our special local guest stars! Come play for fun and fabulous prizes! Each "show" will be completely unique, and chock-full of (physical-distanced) comedy and camaraderie.

The "UNPLUGGED" Concert Series* (Encore Room)

Get up close and personal (safely). This distinctive concert series showcases outstanding local musicians in the intimacy of ABT's Encore Room. Nationally recognized artists will include Piano-composer phenom and Valley favorite Nicole Pesce, Jared Mancuso & Nick Gallardo with an "unplugged" tribute to Buddy Holly & Ritchie Valens, and ABT's own Resident Music Director Josh Condon and his equally talented better-half Lexy Condon with an intimate cabaret-style tribute to the holidays!

Midweek Movie Musicals* (Encore Room)

Everybody loves a matinee! Hosted by David Appleford, award-winning Valley film and theatre critic, these special screenings of classic movie musicals are a perfect way to spend the afternoon. October through December showings will include Singin' in the Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Paint Your Wagon, Meet Me in St. Louis, and of course, Irving Berlin's classic White Christmas!

Murder Mystery Series* (Encore Room)

ABT is excited to welcome back to the Encore Room our friends from the long-running Murder & A Meal Mystery Theatre. Murder & A Meal has been serving-up heaping platefuls of belly-laughs in the Valley of the Sun since 2005. A fully-interactive entertainment experience, Murder & A Meal is set in an intimate (yet COVID-conscious) environment where audience members become part of the action. Participants will enjoy a 3-course meal re-imagined to meet with current health & safety protocols. Shows to include CLUE and MURDER ON THE MOVIE SET (show descriptions and menus will be posted on azbroadway.org).

Based on recent national industry projections including Broadway and the Actor's Union, all prudent indicators point to January 2021 for a full reopening of ABT and the return of fully-produced musical productions. Having closed only two days after its March 13, 2020 opening night, ABT's production of Chicago will be the first full production to return to the ABT stage. Announcements regarding future Mainstage productions, along with alternative ticketing options, will be announced in the weeks to follow.

