Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces December Events

Arizona Broadway Theatre has announced its lineup of events for the remainder of November and December. Get full details here: Whitney & Aretha featuring Charity Lockhart November 27 - 28, 2020 This stunning concert stars the immensely talented Charity Lockhart, accompanied by her spectacular 10-piece band as they celebrate the legendary life & music of Aretha Franklin & Whitney Houston! Charity Lockhart is a captivating performer, moving audiences large and small with her inspirational songs and charismatic personality. Though musically rooted in gospel and Jazz, and classically trained, the versatile and deeply talented artist performs pop, R&B, country, rock, and blues with equal grace - Charity's spirit cannot be defined by a single genre. Her national and international live shows, featuring full band, back-up singers, and dancers, offer much more than an evening's entertainment. This gifted singer-songwriter weaves the gold and silver threads of her joys and sorrows into a shimmering musical tapestry. Charity's powerful performance takes her audiences on a transformational, healing journey that leaves them uplifted and believing that love truly can conquer all. December 63 A Tribute to the Original Jersey Boys December 11-12, 2020 The music of Frankie Valli AND THE FOUR SEASONS comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. DECEMBER '63 showcases all your favorite songs from Frankie Valli including the classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades. This re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert will have you reaching for the high notes as our cast and band take you on a musical journey with stops at every phase of the careers of Frankie and the boys! In 1962, the group released their first album, featuring the single Sherry, which was not only their first charted hit but also their first number-one song. The Four Seasons followed up Sherry with several million-selling hits, including Big Girls Don't Cry (their second #1 hit), Walk Like A Man (their third #1), Candy Girl, and several others. From 1962 to early 1964, only The Beach Boys matched the Four Seasons in record sales in the U.S. Garth LIVE! A Tribute to Garth Brooks

November 29, 2020 Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S., GARTH LIVE! is a stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks featuring Drew Baloh, who has an uncanny resemblance to legendary country music icon. This production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 90's country era including monster hits such as Friends in Low Places, The Thunder Rolls, The Dance, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old), Ain't Goin' Down (til the Sun Comes Up) and countless others. From Garth's earliest hits to Live in Central Park, GARTH LIVE! will take you on a Country music journey that is unmatched.

ABT Unplugged: Lexy Romano & Josh Condon

December 4-6, 18-19, 2020

An Intimate Cabaret-Style Tribute to the Holidays

Get up close and personal (safely). This distinctive concert series showcases outstanding local musicians in the intimacy of ABT's Encore Room.

Piano-Vocal Duo Lexy Romano & Josh Condon present an intimate evening of reimagined holiday classics that is sure to get you in the spirit of the season. Drawing from a wide range of styles, artists, and eras, this concert will have something for everyone!

You've most likely heard Josh Condon's work as Resident Music Director for Arizona Broadway Theatre on shows such as Chicago, Elf, My Way, and An American in Paris among several others. Elsewhere in the musical theatre world, he is the Music Director & Conductor for Xavier-Brophy College Preparatory's Department of Theatre Arts. A versatile jazz and classical pianist, Josh has performed everything from piano concertos with symphony orchestras to jazz piano of all styles. Josh's career has taken him worldwide as a Music Director & Pianist with the Norwegian, Celebrity, and Princess Cruise Lines, where he collaborated with numerous West End and Broadway performers. In 2015, Josh premiered his own show, Inside the Music with Celebrity Cruise Lines, and in 2018 premiered another original show, A Tribute to Oscar Peterson at Phoenix's top jazz club, The Nash. Previous credits as Music Director include Scottsdale Arts (The World Goes 'Round), Xavier/Brophy Theatre (Little Women, Seussical, The Music Man), Arizona State University (Legally Blonde, Shrek), Cider Mill Playhouse (The Drowsy Chaperone), and Norwegian Cruise Line (Rock of Ages). He holds a Bachelor's degree in Jazz Studies from Ithaca College and a Master's degree in Musical Theatre/Opera Music Direction from Arizona State University.

Lexy is a singer, actress, host, and reporter who is originally from southern California. She has lived and worked in New York City, and has traveled the world singing on cruise ships and as a member of the USO show troupe. She has also performed off-Broadway in New York City and has opened for top-name artists such as Katy Perry and Tim McGRaw. Lexy originated a lead role in Stephen Schwartz's Magic to Do for Princess Cruises and Orchid the Show in Miami, and most recently performed as a lead in the ABBA MANIA national tour. Lexy also performs regularly for Steve Beyer Productions at all the Mastro's Steakhouse locations in Scottsdale, and all over the world with the San Diego-based Liquid Blue Band. Lexy is also the founder and host of Phoenix Findsa??, a social media show exploring the best of Phoenix. Find her on Instagram: @phx_finds.

Married since 2018 after having originally met on a cruise ship, the couple has collectively traveled to over three dozen countries as performers, having most recently performed together in Arizona and Florida in the roles of "Agnetha" and "Benny" for TAD Management's ABBAFab show.

Broadway Bingo

December 13, 2020

Timeless: Songs from Broadway's Golden Age

Join us for fun and games, and something completely NEW! What could be better than Broadway AND Bingo! This unpredictable, interactive cabaret-style event, hosted by ABT's very own Kurtis Overby, is the coolest game in town. With the song list determined by the numbers called, you could win the chance to pick your favorite Broadway Hits to be performed by our special local guest stars! Come play for fun and fabulous prizes! Each "show" will be completely unique, and chock-full of (physical-distanced) comedy and camaraderie.

Midweek Movie Musicals Meet Me in St. Louis - December 2, 2020 White Christmas - December 23 Midweek Movie Musicals (Encore Room): Everybody loves a matinee! Hosted by David Appleford, award-winning Valley film and theatre critic, these special screenings of classic movie musicals are a perfect way to spend the afternoon. December showings Meet Me in St. Louis and, of course, Irving Berlin's classic White Christmas!

