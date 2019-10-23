Arizona Bach Festival Announces Concerts and Artists for 2020

The acclaimed Arizona Bach Festival celebrates its 11th anniversary season January 26 through February 9, 2019, bringing internationally renowned artists to perform Johann Sebastian Bach's great masterpieces in Phoenix area venues.

Led by Music Director Scott Youngs, musicians featured in the 2020 Festival include Adriaan Hoek, winner of the Boston International Organ Competition, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, The Great Necks Guitar Trio at Christ Church of the Ascension in Paradise Valley and The Arizona Bach Festival Orchestra and Choir with soloist Josefien Stoppelenburg performing Brandenburg Concertos and Cantatas at Central United Methodist Church.

The Festival concludes with superstar trumpeter Joe Burgstaller, who recently joined the faculty at Arizona State University, performing Bach in Brass. Burgstaller is joined by fellow members of ASU's Music Department and will be performing the final concert of the Festival at Saint Barnabas on the Desert in Paradise Valley.

Tickets for the 2020 Arizona Bach Festival start at $25, and are currently on sale at arizonabachfestival.org. Student rush tickets are available for $15 at the door.

Festival Passes are also available for $110 which include tickets to all four concerts, preferred seating for the Brandenburg Concertos and Cantatas, as well as admission to all Arizona Bach Festival masterclasses as an observer.





