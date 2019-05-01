All-Female ANTIGONE Arrives In Phoenix This Friday

Now & Then Creative Company closes their 2nd season with a classic Greek tragedy - Antigone by Sophocles. Presented as a Victorian ghost story with a stellar, all-female cast, this production recounts the cautionary tale while making the hair stand up on audience's necks.

"Antigone is a fierce and unstoppable character with a strong moral compass," shares John Perovich, Artistic Director of Now & Then Creative Company. "We wanted to present her journey as a thrilling ghost story-with an all-female cast-that not only entertains, but also allows us to ponder the horrors of a world when a political leader, in this case Creon, puts personal interest before what is morally and ethically just."

The final, harrowing play in the Oedipus Cycle written in 441 B.C., Antigone presents the aftermath of a bloody civil war. Oedipus is dead. The throne is empty. His sons, Eteocles and Polyneices have killed each other in battle and a new king - Creon - ascends the throne. The king punishes Polyneices for his disloyalty to the state by not burying him. When Antigone learns of this disrespect given to her brother, she vows to go against the king - her uncle - by burying Polyceices with honor. How far will she go to do what she believes is right? At what cost?

"Our director, Cody Goulder, the cast, and the creative team have put something special and harrowing together for our community," shares Perovich. "Don't miss your chance to escape into this unique world."

Starring Erika Lee Garcia, Wednesday Estes, Ivy Worsham, Tess Jenkins, Alexandra Utpadel, and Cheyanne Ballou. Antigone features design contributions from local artists Kay Gray, John Perovich, Brian Maticic, and Megan Mattox; directed by Cody Goulder and stage managed by Shyla Bonham.

Antigone runs from May 3-19 at Now & Then Creative Company, performing in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute (1700 N. 7th Ave.). Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $20 and are available online at https://www.nowandthencc.com/upcoming. Students may purchase $10 tickets at the door.





