ATC Production Of AMERICAN MARIACHI Sets Ticket-Sales Record

Not only did Arizona Theatre Company's production of José Cruz González's vibrant new comedy, American Mariachi, generate rave reviews, the show was the best-selling play ever staged at the Temple of Music & Art in Tucson.

By the end of the 21-day run, 5,890 single tickets had been sold generating $220,266 in revenue, topping the previous best seller, Low Down Dirty Blues, which generated $193,926 during the 2018/2019 season.

"From the moment we announced that American Mariachi would be part of our lineup this season, the momentum, interest and excitement started to build," said Managing Director Billy Russo. "And that enthusiasm only grew after the show opened and the word started to spread."

At the Herberger Theatre Center, the production exceeded its single ticket sales goal by 24 percent with more than 2,800 single tickets.

Directed by Christopher Acebo, the Associate Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, American Mariachiis the story of Lucha who yearns to break the monotonous routine of caring for her ailing mother.Her solution: an all-girl mariachi band. But, it's the 1970s and girls can't be mariachis ... or can they?

As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring mom along for the ride, they wonder: Will the band actually come together? As they practice, perform, and break with tradition, their music sparks a transformation in the lives of those around them, especially Lucha's parents.

American Mariachifeatured gorgeous live mariachi music, under the musical direction of Cynthia Reifler Flores, "herself a pioneering real-life mariachi" (San Diego Tribune).

"There were so many deep and heartfelt connections to 'American Mariachi' given Arizona's rich diversity. This is a great example of how, when our community gets to see themselves reflected on stage, they come out in droves. Also, having Mariachis play in the courtyard beforehand was the coolest thing I've seen all year," adds Sean Daniels, ATC's new Artistic Director.

Arizona Theatre Company is currently presenting Andrew Bovell's Things I Know to be True through May 11 at the Temple of Music & Art, the final show of the 2018/2019 season.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2019/2020 season which features

The Royale(Tucson: Sept. 7-28; Phoenix: Oct. 3-20); Silent Sky (Tucson: Oct. 22-Nov. 9; Phoenix Nov. 14-Dec. 1); Cabaret(Tucson: Nov. 30-Dec. 20; Phoenix: Jan. 4-26, 2020); Master Harold...And the Boys (Tucson: Jan. 18-Feb. 8, 2020; Phoenix: Feb. 13-March 1); The Legend of Georgia McBride(Tucson: March 7-28; Phoenix: April 2-19); and Women in Jeopardy!(Tucson: April 18-May 9; Phoenix: May 14-21).

Renewing subscribers may call the box office in Tucson at (520) 622-2823 or in Phoenix at (602) 256-6995. Single tickets will go on sale on Aug. 5.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





