Together they will defy the power of an emperor. Together they will destroy that which they strive to uphold.

Feb. 01, 2023 Â 
ANTONY & CLEAOPATRA Announced At Mesa Arts Center, March 17-April 1

â€ŠSouthwest Shakespeare takes audiences to ancient Rome and Egypt with its powerful performances of ANTONY & CLEOPATRA, March 17 through April 1 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Mesa.

He is a roman general, handsome and brave. She is the queen of Egypt, beautiful and proud. Together they will defy the power of an emperor. Together they will destroy that which they strive to uphold.

Tickets are $55 and $65, $25 those aged 18-25 and $12 for students and educators. Visit mesaartscenter.com or call 480-644-6500 to purchase.

Co-directed by Southwest Shakespeare's Artistic Director Debra Ann Byrd and Tina Packer, author of "The Women of Will" and founder of Shakespeare & Company in Massachusetts, ANTONY & CLEOPATRA tells the epic tragedy of the world's most famous lovers.

Audiences are invited to delve deeper into the Bard's work at Southwest Shakespeare's Flachmann Seminar with Dr. Susan Willis. Dr. Willis is the dramaturg of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and was an observer at the BBC for The BBC Shakespeare Plays: Making the Televised Canon.The seminar also gives participants a glimpse behind the scenes, by meeting the directors, designers, and actors for a special talk back.

Seminar tickets are $60 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222404Â®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fswshakespeare.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/seminars/

"Bard Card" memberships are also sale on sale and include 6 premium seats for any combination of performances and tickets, tickets to the Flachmann Lecture series and all special receptions for the season. ï»¿Bard Cards are $400 and available at swshakespeare.org.




