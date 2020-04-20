AMERICANO! and Arizona Restaurants Partner for Benefit

Social distancing due to coronavirus has kept friends and family isolated across the country, but local restaurants and performers are finding new ways to reconnect, even over the dinner table. Steak 44, Dominick's Steakhouse, Ocean 44 and Americano! The Musical are offering a unique "Dinner & a Show" experience with white glove curbside take- out service and a virtual benefit concert being held on Friday, April 24th.

Start off the special evening with an outstanding meal with family from one of Arizona's top steak and seafood restaurants located in Scottsdale and Phoenix. Steak 44, Dominick's Steakhouse and Ocean 44 are continuing to stay open from 12pm to 9pm daily to provide curbside service with the full menu and complete wine list.

The trio of restaurants is best known for its exceptional fine dining customer experience and delivering consistent quality of dishes. Customers ordering take-out will enjoy the same caliber of steaks, appetizers, side dishes, seafood and desserts that many have come to love.

Guests are encouraged to call ahead and the service is easy to use. Just simply order via phone or online. Then call the restaurant upon arrival, drive-up, sign and pick up the food without ever leaving the comfort of your own car.

To order from Steak 44 please call 602-271-4400 or visit www.steak44.com. Click here to view the full Take-Out Menu.

To order from Dominick's Steakhouse please call 480-272-7271 or visit www.dominickssteakhouse.com. Click here to view the full Take-Out Menu.

To order from Ocean 44 please call 480-867-004 or visit www.ocean44.com. Click here to view the full Take-Out Menu.

Then join Americano! The Musical on Friday, April 24th at 7:00pm (MST) for a special benefit virtual concert "The Songs & Story of Americano!" to support The Phoenix Theatre Company. This concert allows fans to experience the musical's inspiring original songs performed by Americano!'s composer Carrie Rodriguez. This event will be hosted by director Michael Barnard and Antonio Valdovinos, a Dreamer from Arizona whose true-life story inspired the Americano! Click here to register for the virtual concert.

Americano! is a Broadway-aimed musical based on the real-life story of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer who grew up in Phoenix and learned of his immigration status on his 18th birthday when he tried to enlist in the U.S. Marines Corps following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Unable to serve in the military, he serves the only country he has ever known in another powerful way.

A significant portion of the proceeds from the virtual concert will help support The Phoenix Theatre Company where Americano! debuted during a 4-week run from January 29th to February 23rd, setting all-time state box-office records. Donations start at

$5 for the one- hour performance. For the first time in its 100-year history, The Phoenix Theatre Company was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the production visit AmericanoTheMusical.com.





