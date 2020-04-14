AMERICANO! THE MUSICAL to Hold Virtual Benefit Concert

Americano! The Musical and singer / songwriter Carrie Rodriguez will host a virtual concert on Friday, April 24th to benefit The Phoenix Theatre Company.

A significant portion of proceeds from the virtual concert will support The Phoenix Theatre Company where Americano! set all-time, box-office records during a 4-week run from January 29th to February 23rd. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of The Phoenix Theatre Company for the first time in its 100-year history. Nonprofits, musicians and performing arts organizations need our support now more than ever.

'The Songs & Story Of Americano!' will allow fans across the country to experience some of the musical's inspiring original songs (again or for the first time) from Americano!'s composer Carrie Rodriguez. The virtual concert will be held on Friday, April 24th at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) / 7:00 p.m. (Arizona time). You can register for the virtual concert here.

Carrie Rodriguez is an acclaimed singer / songwriter from Austin, Texas who composed original songs for the musical. Tickets are $5 for the one-hour performance. Please check out a special Facebook page for the concert. Online donations will be available for those who want to contribute more after the performance.





