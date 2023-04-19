AJ's The Art Of Wine And Tastes Of Summer To Raise Funds For Scottsdale Arts

One of the tastiest annual traditions, AJ's The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer, is returning next month to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

AJ's Fine Foods will present the fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. May 20, 2023, for Scottsdale Arts, the nonprofit arts organization that operates the center. This annual affair is an opportunity to taste a curated list of wines along with epicurean pairings in an entertaining setting while supporting the arts.

The tasting list is hand-selected by AJ's Cellar Masters and features selections from the store's Summer Wine Spectacular and Love of... Rosé selections. Between tastings, guests will be invited to partake in a silent auction offering fine wines, elaborate gift baskets, culinary accessories and other items from AJ's and its partners. Attendees planning to stock their wine cellars will save 25% on orders of six or more bottles at the event.

Proceeds from AJ's The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer benefits programming offered by Scottsdale Arts and its branches: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center Live!

"We're delighted to welcome AJ's Fine Foods back for another delectable serving of The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer," said Erin Krivanek, director of development for Scottsdale Arts. "This annual celebration of the best wines and luxurious pairings is an important fundraiser for the diverse artistic and educational programs we offer throughout Scottsdale."

AJ's Fine Foods is a destination for upscale gourmet products throughout the greater Phoenix area. Its boutique-like atmosphere offers a wide range of unique food items, products and services.

"This is one of our favorite events of the year!" said Jayson Mead, AJ's vice president. "It brings together our love of community, the arts and a celebration of our wide assortment of epicurean delicacies, from wine to one-of-a-kind giftables and everything culinary in between."

Tickets to AJ's The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer are $50 to $75. VIP early entry begins at noon on May 20 while general entry begins at 1 p.m. Learn more at ScottsdaleArts.org/events. For additional information AJ's Fine Foods visit AJsFineFoods.com.