A New Musical is Coming To Now & Then Creative Company

A new musical is heading to Now & Then Creative Company as a part of the company's successful #newworkshop series. Reach/Recover-with book, lyrics, and music by Arizona's Christopher Patrick Allen,-is a piece that questions when to stay and when to let go.

"We're excited to welcome Chris and this talented team to Now & Then," says Artistic Director John Perovich. "There's a perception that new work isn't happening and isn't being developed and cultivated in Arizona by Arizona artists. Reach/Recover marks our 7th workshop this season, which doesn't include readings we've hosted. New work is here, it's happening-and it's happening at Now & Then Creative Company."

About the show: Stalled in a long-distance relationship, astronomy grad student Sam becomes glued to a phone that refuses to ring. As they struggle to close the distance, a web of connections unfolds around them, examining all the different relationships we find ourselves in and how easily they fall apart. Using an intertwining narrative and six original songs, this new musical examines the moment just before someone slips away. Is it better to hold on or to let them go?

The #newworkshop series provides dramatists with the opportunity to intensely focus on developing their work, including the freedom to rewrite pages and parts of the script or songs each day. Reach/Recover features a fantastic team of actors, including: Lauren McKay, Natalie Andrews, Devon Mahon, Dawn Rendell, Anna Katen, Jordan Blanton, and Erin Coté; the workshop is directed by Laughing Pig Theatre Artistic Director Taylor Moschetti.

Audiences are invited to attend this signature event, taking place Friday, March 6 at 7:30PM, and Saturday, March 7 at 11:00AM. Tickets are available at the door and online at nowandthencc.com.

Now & Then Creative Company performs in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute, 1700 N. 7th. Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Parking is available in the lower level of the building.





