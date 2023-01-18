Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023

Baroque Music Festival features dazzling soloists, ensembles, chorus and orchestra in valley concerts.

Jan. 18, 2023 Â 
2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023

The Arizona Bach Festival announces its 14th anniversary season showcasing exquisite music from the Baroque era including the music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel. The 2023 Festival welcomes organist Ken Cowan, who the Dallas Morning News hailed as "dazzling," a chamber concert of oboes, violas, bassoons and singers performing rare music of Bach, Michel Corrette, and oboe ensembles from the court of Louis XIV, and the Arizona Bach Festival Chorus and Orchestra performing "Magnificent Magnifcats." The Festival concludes with soprano and Baroque specialist Josefien Stoppelenburg as she portrays "Heroines of the Baroque," in a riveting program where Lucrezia, Susanna and Cleopatra come to the fore as Stephen Alltop accompanies on harpsichord.

The 2023 Arizona Bach Festival will be held February 26 through March 14 2023, with concerts at All Saints' Episcopal Church (Feb. 26, Mar. 4 & Mar. 12) and Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church (Mar. 14). Pre-concert lectures will be held one hour prior to each concert.

Artists participating in the 2023 Festival will hold free masterclasses with local music students. Visit arizonabachfestival.org for a full schedule of events.

2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL

Organ Recital - Ken Cowan

Sunday, February 26, 3:00 p.m.

All Saints' Episcopal Church

6300 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

ï»¿Tickets: $30 advance/$35 at the door, free for students w/ID

Praised for his dazzling artistry and impeccable technique, organist Ken Cowan will make his first Arizona Bach Festival appearance in an all-Bach organ recital on the renowned Visser organ of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Phoenix. Mr. Cowan has been a featured artist in recent years at the national conventions of the American Guild of Organists and has performed for several conventions of the Organ Historical Society and the Royal Canadian College of Organists.

Chamber Music in Multiples

Oboes, bassoons, violas and singers

Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints' Episcopal Church

6300 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

ï»¿Tickets: $30 advance/$35 at the door,

free for students w/ID

Experience sonorities never heard before in a Bach Festival program-a concerto for four bassoons by the French master, Michel Corrette, and Bach's cantata Gleichwie der Regen with four violas. Double reeds will abound in oboe ensembles from the court of Louis XIV. You will not want to miss the opportunity to take in the color of these rarely heard works.

2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023

Magnificent Magnificats

Arizona Bach Festival

Chorus and Orchestra Concert

Conducted by Scott Youngs

Sunday, March 12, 3:00 p.m.

All Saints' Episcopal Church

6300 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

ï»¿Tickets: $40 advance/$45 at the door, free for students w/ID

The song of Mary in the Gospel of Luke has been the high point in the evening prayer of the Western church for millennia. Musical settings number in the thousands, but you will be treated to the most magnificent expressions from the Baroque. You will experience the operatic lyricism of Caldara, the kinetic energy of Vivaldi, and the sublime interpretation of Bach.

2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023

"Heroines of the Baroque"

Vocal Recital by Josefien Stoppelenburg

Stephen Alltop, Harpsichord

Sarah Walder Amata, Cello

Tuesday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church

6715 N Mockingbird Ln, Scottsdale

Tickets: $30 advance/$35 at the door, free for students w/ID

One of Arizona Bach's most beloved performers, Josefien Stoppelenburg, returns to do her own program combining the flamboyance of Handel's operas and the intimacy of solo cantatas from the French Baroque. Heroines will come to the fore as the abused Susanna, the vengeful Lucrezia, and the exultant and mournful Cleopatra. Stoppelenburg's husband, Stephen Alltop, will accompany and present solo harpsichord works.




Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center Photo
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February.Â 
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre
Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of 'The Hit', currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing ArtsUpcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
January 13, 2023

From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet TheaterCINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
January 12, 2023

Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale CenterBroadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
January 11, 2023

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February.Â 
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre
January 7, 2023

Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of 'The Hit', currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th.Â 
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in FebruaryJOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February
January 5, 2023

One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe will present the acclaimedÂ JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONEÂ fromÂ February 3 to 19, 2023.
share