Watch for a Postmodern Take on CAROUSEL, Starring Gian Magdangal, Karylle Tatlonghari

Manila, Philippines--Stage director Toff De Venecia is toying at a postmodern take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic "Carousel," which is widely known for its "reinvention" of what the Broadway musical should be in 1945, along with its beloved songs "You'll Never Walk Alone," "If I Loved You," and "June is Bustin' Out All Over."

Repertory Philippines, together with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, supports Mr. De Venecia's bold new vision for "Carousel," which REP has also just announced would star TV actors-singers Gian Magdangal and Karylle Tatlonghari in the lead roles.

REP's "Carousel" is scheduled to run at CCP's black box theatre, Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, from November 26 to December 18, 2022.

"Today, we stand on the shoulders of giants and take on the challenge of reimagining this classic musical for contemporary Filipino audiences," said Mr. De Venecia in a statement.

"Featuring new artistic voices and talent as well as post-modern perspectives, the team boldly dreams up what 'the best musical of the 20th century' [Time Magazine] might look like today.

"It's a radical departure from previous iterations, even from what we set out to do in 2020. We draw inspiration from Filipino creativity and the words of the original choreographer and dancer Agnes de Mille--that is, 'taking leap after leap in the dark.' This will be the ultimate 21st century test for a 20th century text," Mr. De Venecia said.

Adapted from the play "Liliom" by Ferenc Molnar," "Carousel" was initially set in a small New England factory town, where a romance between a carefree carousel barker, Billy Bigelow, and a lady-like millworker, Julie Jordan, who gave up everything for him, becomes volatile and dangerous.

"Carousel" depicts scenes of domestic violence, which the theatergoers should take caution of

The musical's latest revival on Broadway, which starred Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Joshua Henry, Billy Bigelow, and opera superstar Renee Fleming, Nettie Fowler, was the most nominated show in the 2017-2018 Broadway season, which garnered 11 Tony Award nominations, including 'Best Revival of a Musical'."

Concord Theatricals licenses Rodgers and Hammerstein musical titles.

For updates, visit REP on Facebook.

Photo: Repertory Philippines