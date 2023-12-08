Video: TABING ILOG, THE MUSICAL Cast Take Their Bows

Manila, Philippines--The latest iteration of “Tabing Ilog, The Musical” plays at the PETA Theater Center and will run until Dec. 17, 2023. Its company of actors is a mix of Star Magic artists and seasoned thespians.

On December 3, it featured performances by Vivoree (Eds), JL Toreliza (Rovic), Andi Abaya (George), Drei Sugay (Fonzy), Kobie Brown (James), Omar Uddin (Andoy), Miah Canton (Corrine), Earvin Estioco (Badong), Teetin Villanueva (Anchang), Lance Reblando (Meow), Vyen Villanueva (Toots), Neomi Gonzales (Azon), Red Nuestro (Panyong), and Joann Co (Lola Juling).

The alternating cast includes Jhoanna Robles and Sheena Belarmino (Eds), Akira Morishita, Benedix Ramos (Rovic), Ramos (Andoy), Jude Matthew Servilla (Badong), Kiara Takahashi and Chaye Moga (George), Jordan Andrews (James), Vino Mabalot (Fonzy), and Anji Salvacion (Corrine).

Star Magic and PETA Plus present “Tabing Ilog, The Musical,” which made its world premiere in 2020, right before the COVID-19 lockdowns. The musical was based on the popular ‘90s teen drama series of the same name.

For this run, its creatives are composed of Vincent De Jesus (music and lyrics), Jade Castro (additional lyrics), Eljay Castro Deldoc (book), Stephen Vinas (choreography), Ohm David (set design), Bene Manaois (video design), David Esguerra (lighting design), Tata Tuviera (costume design), and Phil Noble (stage direction).

Drei Talks ‘Tabing Ilog, The Musical’

Making his professional theater debut in “Tabing Ilog, The Musical,” singer-songwriter Drei Sugay graciously granted us a quick interview.

Listen to our interview with Drei below:

The “Idol Philippines” alum portrays the role of Fonzy, originally played by Baron Geisler, in the popular teen drama.

As Fonzy, he’s distraught with life, especially when his LDR with childhood sweetheart, George, originally played by Jodi Sta. Mari, in the TV series, didn’t work out.

Drei will be back on stage from December 15 to 16 at 3 p.m. performances.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros