The Barricades Meet the Bay: LES MISÉRABLES Reimagined as a Global Spectacle

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Singapore—Following a triumphant engagement in Manila, the barricades have been raised at Marina Bay—but this time, they come with a view of the future. As dusk settles, Singapore’s skyline doesn’t simply glow; it performs.

At Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, "Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular" arrives as both a theatrical event and a cultural statement. Presented by Cameron Mackintosh, in partnership with Nick Grace Management and Base Entertainment Asia under the direction of Chantal Prud'homme, this Asian finale of the world tour reimagines Boublil and Schönberg’s landmark musical on a scale rarely seen in Singapore. It is not a traditional proscenium staging, but a high-powered arena concept, concert-style—designed to match the emotional and historical weight of "Les Misérables" by Victor Hugo with sheer sonic and visual force.

For those strolling the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade between March 27 and 29, the experience is immersive. The city itself has become a stage. The Marina Bay Sands towers and The Shoppes roofline are currently bathed in a triumphant gold (The Icons). The ArtScience Museum has turned a soulful blue, featuring a haunting projection of Cosette—the universal face of hope (The Muse). Even the Singapore Flyer has joined the fray, spinning in a patriotic palette of red, blue, and white (The Horizon). As selected tracks from the legendary score echo across the water, the atmosphere is less "press release" and more "cultural phenomenon."

In a world of fleeting trends, the "People’s Song" continues to ring out with startling relevance. Whether you're a lifelong "Friends of the ABC" or a newcomer to the streets of 19th-century Paris, this is the theatrical event of the season.

The musical itself remains a cultural touchstone. Its music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer continue to resonate across generations. At the same time, the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel anchors its emotional depth. Additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird complete the creative legacy behind the phenomenon.

While the original production continues its record-breaking residency at London’s Sondheim Theatre, the Arena Spectacular is a different beast entirely. It’s an "electrified" version of the beloved Staged Concert, expanded for the grandest venues on earth.

The stage's preset

With a company of over 65 internationally acclaimed performers and musicians, the production utilizes cutting-edge set and lighting designs to bridge the gap between intimate Victorian drama and modern arena rock. It’s the "Les Mis" we know by heart, but with the volume—and the stakes—turned up to eleven. It brings the production to life on a scale never seen before in Singapore.

In Singapore, though, this fleeting run offers something rare: a chance to experience the epic in its most expansive, immersive form—set against a skyline that, for a few nights, becomes part of the story itself.

An outstanding international company leads the Singapore season. Gerónimo Rauch’s portrayal of Jean Valjean is nothing short of breathtaking. With a voice that fills the theatre with both power and vulnerability, he brings profound emotional weight to every note. From the soaring "Bring Him Home" to the introspective "Soliloquy," Rauch transcends the source material. Meanwhile, understudies Daniel Koek and Owain Williams are allowed to explore the profound emotional landscape of Valjean, making the role their own.

Jeremy Secomb delivers a chilling, magnetic Javert, refined through acclaimed runs on the West End and Broadway. He embodies the law itself—cold, unyielding, and driven by moral absolutism. Secomb balances grandeur with nuance in "Stars," while his "Javert's Suicide" offers a devastating portrayal of a collapsing worldview. His commanding presence and sharp, deliberate gestures create an unparalleled intensity. While Adam Robert Lewis and Shaun Dalton are primed to step into the role, commanding Javert to deliver a definitive interpretation of this complex and tragic character.

A true force of nature, Lea Salonga returns to "Les Misérables" with a career-defining turn as Madame Thénardier. Sharp-tongued and dangerous, she transforms the character from a comic villain into a whirlwind of wit and malice. Her "Master of the House" is a high-energy highlight, charged with a dark humor that only a performer of her caliber could deliver. Salonga doesn’t just play the role; she elevates it, proving once again why her connection to this musical is legendary. With understudies Helen Walsh and Emma Ralston ready to step into the role.

Red Concepcion plays Thénardier; Lea Salonga, Madame Thénardier.

Red Concepcion reinvents Thénardier with a mischievous boldness that is impossible to ignore. Every gesture is a calculated weapon, blending sly intelligence with sharp wit. He fearlessly navigates the spectrum between comedy and tragedy, turning "Master of the House" into a mesmerizing spectacle. Impeccable in his theatrical command, Concepcion delivers a definitive, multifaceted portrayal of musical theatre’s favorite villain. Understudies Connor Jones and Jordan Lee Davies are poised to step into the role, each bringing their own formidable energy to the part, ensuring that every performance leaves an unforgettable impression.

Na-Young Jeon as Fantine returns to the production with a soul-scorching performance defined by raw beauty. Her voice is a force of controlled anguish, turning every lyric into a visceral tale of sacrifice. Jeon’s "I Dreamed a Dream" is a shattering moment of hopelessness, but it is in "Fantine's Death" where she truly haunts, becoming a spectral presence that lingers long after the final note. It is a seismic, devastating portrayal of a tragic descent. With understudies Mary-Jean Caldwell and Jade Davies prepared to step in for a force of seismic intensity, bringing every tremor of the character's sorrow to life.

While Singaporean artist Nathania Ong as Éponine brings undeniable vocal precision to the role, her performance leans toward a more disciplined, carefully measured interpretation. Though her voice is technically flawless, the delivery feels highly controlled, at times missing the spontaneous, rugged defiance often associated with Éponine’s journey. In "On My Own," her clean execution provides a beautiful, melodic clarity, yet it lacks some of the bone-deep, unscripted yearning found in more grit-driven interpretations. Ultimately, Ong delivers a clinical vocal that highlights her skill, even if it trades raw intensity for musical perfection. Understudies Jo Stephenson and Beth Curnock stand ready to step into the role, leaving a lasting imprint on the heart, resonating long after the stage has gone dark.

Will Callan’s Marius is a powerful journey through love and loss. With a voice that moves seamlessly between soaring passion and tender vulnerability, he captures the character’s evolution with stunning clarity. From the romantic purity of his scenes with Cosette to the sorrow of "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables," Callan brings a rare depth to the role, ensuring the full weight of the revolution is felt by the audience. Understudies James Sillman and Harry Grant Smith are ready to step in, each poised to capture Marius's heart in their own unique way, leaving a lasting impression on the role.

Lulu-Mae Pears reinvents Cosette, bringing a rare strength and fresh vitality to a character often defined only by sweetness. Her crystal-clear vocals provide the purity the role requires while weaving in a sophisticated layer of longing. From the reflective tenderness of "In My Life" to the joyful hope of her duets, Pears ensures Cosette’s arc is as powerful as it is unforgettable. With understudies Jo Stephenson and Charlie Geoghegan ready to step into the role, it leaves a lasting impression, one that will resonate long after the final note fades.

The company

Harry Chandler’s Enjolras is a masterclass in revolutionary fervor. Setting the stage ablaze with an impassioned "Do You Hear the People Sing?", Chandler captures the unrelenting commitment and personal cost of leadership. His voice is a formidable force—awe-inspiring in its power yet heartbreakingly human in its quieter reflections. He inhabits the very spirit of the revolution with magnetic charisma. Understudies Andrew Maxwell and Jonathan Bentley are poised to capture the revolutionary spirit and heart of Enjolras in their own unique ways, leaving a lasting impression on the audience with their powerful performances.

Earl Carpenter brings understated brilliance to the Bishop of Digne, portraying the character with deep compassion and humility. His presence is a calm, resolute force, grounding the production’s themes of mercy and redemption. With a voice that radiates peace, Carpenter turns his brief stage time into a poignant turning point for both Valjean and the audience. It is a moving performance that proves the simplest acts of kindness can leave the most lasting impact.

Oliver Maurice delivers a vibrant Gavroche, blending cheeky bravado with unexpected vulnerability. His "Little People" is a standout, balancing sharp comedic timing with poignant bravery. Maurice’s performance is both spirited and heartfelt, leaving a lasting impression of the character’s humanity.

Maya Sharma delivers a moving performance as Little Cosette, beautifully capturing the character's fragility and quiet strength. With a sweet, clear voice, her "Castle on a Cloud" perfectly embodies a dreamlike longing that contrasts poignantly with her harsh reality. Sharma's natural charm and tender connection with Valjean evoke deep empathy, leaving an unforgettable impression of innocence and hope.

For those who couldn't snag a seat in Manila, the barricades are rising again—this time, just a short flight away. Experience "Les Misérables" at Marina Bay, where the future of the skyline meets the soul of a classic. Whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth, seeing this global phenomenon in Singapore is an absolute must. This is your moment to witness the magic in a way you’ve never seen before. Don’t let the barricades close without you; it’s more than a show—it’s a memory in the making.

Photos: Base Entertainment Asia