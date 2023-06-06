Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu

Cebu City --Cebuano actors Yna Cajipe and Emman Casquejo reprise their roles, Jerusha and Jervis, respectively, in the mid-year repeat of the hit musical “Daddy Long Legs,” directed by Cebu-renowned director Penny Ong.

Featuring the music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, “Daddy Long Legs” plays its second and last weekend, June 9 to 11, at the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts, along V. Rama Avenue.

Based on the 1912 novel of the same name by women rights advocate Jean Webster, "Daddy Long Legs" is "a heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman, Jerusha Abbott, and her mysterious benefactor," wrote Music Theatre International, which holds the licensing rights to the piece.

A charming two-hander filled with soaring melodies, "Daddy Long Legs" has been a favorite choice among US and UK regional theater companies. In fact, the show has also reached Australia, Japan, Korea, Canada, and Russia.

In 2012, the musical made its London's West End debut at the Saint James Theatre, which ran for over a month. Subsequently, the musical made its Off-Broadway debut in 2015 at the Davenport Theatre. The production enjoyed over 200 performances and online streaming, reaching over 150,000 viewers in around 135 countries.

“Daddy Long Legs” made its Cebu premiere last February to packed houses.

“Since opening ticket orders, the production team has announced that quite a number of the patrons buying tickets are repeat buyers. Those who had already watched the show in February came back to buy more tickets and watch the show again, some even purchasing more tickets for their friends and family,” said Marketing Manager Tiffany Neri.

“Cebu has not seen a similar level of reception for a local theatrical production since the start of the pandemic. With this, many have expressed excitement about the revival of Cebu’s theater scene,” she added.

“Daddy Long Legs” is produced by Vaudeville Theatre Company, Studio Evision, and Fo Guang Shan, collaborating with the Cebu City Government through the Office of the Vice Mayor.

Photos: Alan Kirit

