Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu

‘Daddy Long Legs’ runs until Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON Photo 3 Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later Photo 4 Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Cebu City --Cebuano actors Yna Cajipe and Emman Casquejo reprise their roles, Jerusha and Jervis, respectively, in the mid-year repeat of the hit musical “Daddy Long Legs,” directed by Cebu-renowned director Penny Ong.

Featuring the music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, “Daddy Long Legs” plays its second and last weekend, June 9 to 11, at the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts, along V. Rama Avenue.

Based on the 1912 novel of the same name by women rights advocate Jean Webster, "Daddy Long Legs" is "a heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman, Jerusha Abbott, and her mysterious benefactor," wrote Music Theatre International, which holds the licensing rights to the piece.

A charming two-hander filled with soaring melodies, "Daddy Long Legs" has been a favorite choice among US and UK regional theater companies. In fact, the show has also reached Australia, Japan, Korea, Canada, and Russia.

In 2012, the musical made its London's West End debut at the Saint James Theatre, which ran for over a month. Subsequently, the musical made its Off-Broadway debut in 2015 at the Davenport Theatre. The production enjoyed over 200 performances and online streaming, reaching over 150,000 viewers in around 135 countries.

“Daddy Long Legs” made its Cebu premiere last February to packed houses.

“Since opening ticket orders, the production team has announced that quite a number of the patrons buying tickets are repeat buyers. Those who had already watched the show in February came back to buy more tickets and watch the show again, some even purchasing more tickets for their friends and family,” said Marketing Manager Tiffany Neri.

“Cebu has not seen a similar level of reception for a local theatrical production since the start of the pandemic. With this, many have expressed excitement about the revival of Cebu’s theater scene,” she added.

“Daddy Long Legs” is produced by Vaudeville Theatre Company, Studio Evision, and Fo Guang Shan, collaborating with the Cebu City Government through the Office of the Vice Mayor.

Photos: Alan Kirit

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Emman Casquejo

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Yna Cajipe

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Emman Casquejo

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Yna Cajipe

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Yna Cajipe

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Emman Casquejo

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Yna Cajipe

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Yna Cajipe

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo




RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023 Photo
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023

Shamaine Buencamino and Rissey Reyes-Robinson star in Layeta Bucoy’s 'Tuloy ang Palabas,' an entry to the 18th edition of Virgin Labfest, Set B, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, The Writer’s Bloc, and Tanghalang Pilipino.

2
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later Photo
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later

If you were to stage a 20-year-old two-hander post-pandemic, it’d be a smart move to update its directorial decisions and the script’s words and dialogues, especially with the play’s themes about young love, pre-marital sex, and peer pressure meant to resonate, at the least, with the Gen Zers today.

3
Photos: Bart Guingona, JC Santos Shoot and Unveil REDs Show Image Photo
Photos: Bart Guingona, JC Santos Shoot and Unveil RED's Show Image

When The Necessary Theatre gathered the media to officially launch its 2023 production of John Logan’s Tony Award-winning play “Red,” its stars Bart Guingona and JC Santos, both raring to return on stage post-pandemic, they also unveiled the production’s official show image or poster.

4
Video: JC Santos, Bart Guingona Perform an Excerpt from RED Photo
Video: JC Santos, Bart Guingona Perform an Excerpt from RED

Two of the Philippines’ finest actors, JC Santos and Bart Guingona, return to the stage via the Tony Award-winning two-hander play 'Red,' written by John Logan.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... (read more about this author)

Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in CebuPhotos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years LaterReview: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later
Photos: Bart Guingona, JC Santos Shoot and Unveil RED's Show ImagePhotos: Bart Guingona, JC Santos Shoot and Unveil RED's Show Image

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AXEL PAF … A 76th Anniversary Concert
The Theatre At Solaire (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Imagine - The Beatles Legacy
Music Museum (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boses at Aral Concert
Music Museum (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peach Tree Rascals Live In Manila
Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sandbox Festival 2023
Zobel De Ayala Recital Hall (6/24-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Absolute Mega Best of Comedy Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheryn Regis - All Out
Music Museum (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fra Lippo Lippi - Per Sorensen
The Theatre At Solaire (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bruno Major Live in Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (8/15-8/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You