Photos: Biñan’s YPC Stage Presents MAPANAKIT! MGA DULANG BITTERSWEET

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Manila, Philippines— Regional theater and Metro Manila’s stage community officially converge as YPC Stage—the professional touring arm of the Biñan Youth Performance Council—presents its maiden production, “Mapanakit! Mga Dulang Bittersweet.”

Written by acclaimed playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by BJ Borja, this trilogy features a dynamic mix of regional stars and Manila theater favorites exploring heartbreak, secret devotion, and emotional truth.

The Triptych of Heartbreak

“Ang Liknayan ng ating mga Katawan”

Starring Ross Pesigan (Sir Banakon) and Jury Sanchez (Hershey Mae), “Ang Liknayan ng ating mga Katawan” centers around a controversial research paper that sparks chaos among the students. Hershey confronts her mentor, Sir Banakon, to prove that emotional truths cannot be dismissed by cold logic.

“Ilihan at Kalingaw”

Featuring Gab Pangilinan (Ilihan) and Euden Moje (Kalingaw), “Ilihan at Kalingaw” journeys into a mythical realm. Revisiting the Buringkantada tribe’s history, Ilihan faces tribunal punishment after writing forbidden love poems, risking everything to ensure forbidden love lives forever.

“Ganito ang Pinangarap kong Kasal”

Led by Kokoy de Santos (Noel), Phi Palmos (France), and Loudette Barias (Kris), the story follows three longtime friends as they navigate secrecy and societal expectations. When one decides to adhere to the norm, their carefully guarded bond is pushed to a breaking point.

“Mapanakit! Mga Dulang Bittersweet,” closes at KAL-IBG Theater in UP Diliman on Sunday, August 9, 2026, with performances at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Photos: YPC Stage

Jury Sanchez, Ross Pesigan

Ross Pesigan, Jury Sanchez

Ross Pesigan, Jury Sanchez

Euden Moje

Kokoy de Santos, Phi Palmos, Loudette Barias

Loudette Barias, Kokoy de Santos, Phi Palmos

Kokoy de Santos, Loudette Barias, Phi Palmos

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