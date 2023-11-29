Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

PUSO NG PASKO, All-Filipino Christmas Ballet, Kicks Off Holiday Season

‘Puso ng Pasko’ ballet plays at the Manila Metropolitan Theater on December 1-2.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy Photo 2 Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; THE RECONCILIATI Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; THE RECONCILIATION DINNER Leads Best Play!
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale Photo 4 Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale

PUSO NG PASKO, All-Filipino Christmas Ballet, Kicks Off Holiday Season

Manila, Philippines--An alternative to Tchaikovsky’s Christmas-themed ballet “The Nutcracker” is the homegrown “Puso ng Pasko,” the first full-length, all-Filipino creatives Christmas ballet by the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP).

Premiered at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in 2022, “Puso ng Pasko” features traditional Christmas songs, such as “Pasko Na Naman,” “Sa Paskong Dadating,” and “Kumukutikutitap,” rearranged by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, and choreography by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes, ARDP Artistic Director Ronelson Yadao, Erl Sorilla, John Abadon, AL Abraham, Dan Dayo, Bonnie Guerrero, and Lester Reguindin.

Yadao also directs this production, featuring his story and libretto, co-written with Eljay Castro Deldoc and Carlos Siguion-Reyna, with film segments by Siguion-Reyna, production design by Ricardo Eric Cruz, and lighting and technical direction by Barbara Tan-Tiongco.

“This year, as times have changed [after the COVID-19 pandemic] and things start up again, we envision the piece to evolve into a holiday tradition for the Filipino family similar to  ‘The Nutcracker,’ but with themes and a story that’s reflective of the Filipino and our celebration and love for family during the holiday season,” said Yadao.

“Puso ng Pasko” introduces the audience to Lolo Val, now living abroad, as he recalls his young granddaughter Angelita and the Christmas memories he shared with his childhood friends and family in the Philippines, such as the traditional dawn masses, star-shaped lanterns, and seasonal desserts bibingka and puto bumbong.

Interestingly, the production also pays homage to various fiesta celebrations year-round, such as the Belenisimo in Tarlac, Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon, Higantes Festival in Rizal, Sayaw sa Bangko in Pangasinan, and Pandang Gitab in Oriental Mindoro.

“Puso Ng Pasko” at the Manila MET is presented by ARDP, CCP, CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program, with sponsor Birch Tree Adult Boost.

After the performances at the Manila MET, “Puso ng Pasko” will also tour Angeles City, Pampanga, Munoz City, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac City, Tarlac, Makati City, and Malacanang Palace.

The performances feature ARDP dancers and trainees from the School of Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, the Philippine High School for the Arts, and other independent performers.

Photo: Erica Jacinto


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; THE RECONCILIATI Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; THE RECONCILIATION DINNER Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy Photo
Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy

How the 18th-century American Revolutionary War is depicted in the Pulitzer Award-winning musical 'Hamilton' continues to thrill patrons and theatergoers, now in its last week at The Theatre at Solaire. This production marks 'Hamilton’s' first international tour, which will soon transfer to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in January 2024 and the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore in April 2024.

3
Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast Photo
Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is looking for its principal and supporting casts for 'One More Chance, The Musical,' based on Cathy Garcia-Molina’s 2007 hit film of the same name, and now featuring the music of folk-pop band Ben&Ben.

4
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs Let It Go/Finale Photo
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale

Broadway leading ladies Anneliese van der Pol, Aisha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, and Steffanie Leigh, together with Adam J. Levy and Benjamin Rauhala, music supervisor, kicked off 'Disney Princess The Concert' Philippine tour at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati, over the weekend.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... Oliver Oliveros">(read more about this author)

PUSO NG PASKO, All-Filipino Christmas Ballet, Kicks Off Holiday SeasonPUSO NG PASKO, All-Filipino Christmas Ballet, Kicks Off Holiday Season
Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting CastAuditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast
MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024
Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the PhilippinesKrysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the Philippines

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan in Philippines Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan
Guang Ming College Tagaytay (11/17-12/22)PHOTOS
Sandosenang Sapatos in Philippines Sandosenang Sapatos
CCP Black Box Theater (11/17-12/03)
Snow White & The Prince in Philippines Snow White & The Prince
Onstage Theater (9/16-12/17)
Miss Saigon in Philippines Miss Saigon
The Theatre at Solaire (3/23-5/05)
Puso Ng Pasko in Philippines Puso Ng Pasko
Manila Metropolitan Theater (12/01-12/02)
Tabing Ilog in Philippines Tabing Ilog
PETA Theater Center (11/10-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You