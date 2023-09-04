Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.

Manila, Philippines--Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel are bringing Broadway’s famed digital ticket lottery to the Philippines during the Manila run of “Hamilton,” which plays at The Theatre at Solaire starting Sept. 17, 2023.

The “Hamilton” ticket lottery, aka Ham4HaM, will have a limited number of tickets at a special price, exclusively handled by TicketWorld. Each lottery winner can purchase two orchestra tickets at P800 each.

The first lottery will open on Sept. 11 (Mon.) at 10 a.m. through Sept. 13 (Wed.) at 11:59 p.m. for tickets to performances on the week of Sept. 17-24.

Subsequent lotteries will also begin every Monday and close the following Wednesday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Sign up HERE.*

*Those who sign up must use the same email address as their active TicketWorld account.

Every Thursday at noon, winners will be notified via email (for the upcoming week’s performances). The email will include a one-time use promo code and a purchase link that will expire at noon the following day. Claim and pay for the tickets online or over the counter before the promo code expires.

“Hamilton’s” first-ever international tour will premiere in Manila ahead of its Middle East premiere at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January 2024. More stops will be announced in the coming months.

The international tour is produced by Seller, Cassel, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

Michael Cassel Group and GMG Productions present the Manila run.

Photo: Daniel Boud