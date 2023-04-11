EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld

Manila, Philippines--After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA's post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers' not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela "Walang Sugat," via the musical comedy "Walang Aray," featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.

The new musical's leads, KD and Alexa, recently sat down with BroadwayWorld, through an interview with PETA's Leloi Arcete--and we've been genuinely grateful. In an exclusive podcast episode, these young stars--newly bitten by the theater bug--talk about their professional theater debuts and how a trip to Broadway, seeing the Tony Award-winning jukebox musical "Moulin Rouge," paved the way to unleashing the theater converts in them.

Originally penned as a movie musical, borrowing popular songs from the OPM catalog, "Walang Aray" officially premiered last mid-February as an original Filipino musical featuring 16 original songs, though, which delights both KD and Alex.

"I'm very proud to say we have original songs," Alexa said.

"Although the show was initially pitched to us like 'Moulin Rouge,' featuring jukebox songs, we said 'game,' at least we might know some of the songs. But it turned out for the best that it ended up having original songs."

"Also, if it were a jukebox musical, we had to pay a lot of music royalty fees," KD added.

"Walang Aray" centers on Tenyong (KD) and Julia (Alexa) and their forbidden love in a time of war, where the Katipuneros and Katipuneras fight against the three centuries-long Spanish rule in the Philippines.

KD and Alexa return on stage as Tenyong and Julia on April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, and 28, 2023, evening performances.

In other performances, KD continues to share the role of Tenyong with thespians Jon Abella and Gio Gahol, who is also the show's choreographer.

Alexa also shares the role of Julia with equally talented ladies Marynor Madamesila and Shaira Opsimar.

Directed by Ian Segarra, "Walang Aray" plays at the PETA Theater Center in New Manila, Quezon City.

Photos: Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA)