Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld

KD and Alexa return on stage on April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, and 28, 2023, evening performances.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA's post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers' not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela "Walang Sugat," via the musical comedy "Walang Aray," featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.

The new musical's leads, KD and Alexa, recently sat down with BroadwayWorld, through an interview with PETA's Leloi Arcete--and we've been genuinely grateful. In an exclusive podcast episode, these young stars--newly bitten by the theater bug--talk about their professional theater debuts and how a trip to Broadway, seeing the Tony Award-winning jukebox musical "Moulin Rouge," paved the way to unleashing the theater converts in them.

Originally penned as a movie musical, borrowing popular songs from the OPM catalog, "Walang Aray" officially premiered last mid-February as an original Filipino musical featuring 16 original songs, though, which delights both KD and Alex.

"I'm very proud to say we have original songs," Alexa said.

"Although the show was initially pitched to us like 'Moulin Rouge,' featuring jukebox songs, we said 'game,' at least we might know some of the songs. But it turned out for the best that it ended up having original songs."

"Also, if it were a jukebox musical, we had to pay a lot of music royalty fees," KD added.

"Walang Aray" centers on Tenyong (KD) and Julia (Alexa) and their forbidden love in a time of war, where the Katipuneros and Katipuneras fight against the three centuries-long Spanish rule in the Philippines.

KD and Alexa return on stage as Tenyong and Julia on April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, and 28, 2023, evening performances.

In other performances, KD continues to share the role of Tenyong with thespians Jon Abella and Gio Gahol, who is also the show's choreographer.

Alexa also shares the role of Julia with equally talented ladies Marynor Madamesila and Shaira Opsimar.

Directed by Ian Segarra, "Walang Aray" plays at the PETA Theater Center in New Manila, Quezon City.

Photos: Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA)





Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO Photo
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO
To celebrate the 12th-anniversary of Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc. (TMI), two-time Aliw Awards nominee and grassroots theater company, brings back its annual 'Hesus Nazareno' passion play on Good Friday (April 7) and Black Saturday (April 8) at the Hulo Covered Court, San Jose St., Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.
PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIO Photo
PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS
With its eyes on alternative, transformative theater, Theatre Titas officially begins its rehearsals for the 20th-anniversary presentation of Christian Vallez’s, AKA Juan Ekis, one-act play 'Twenty Questions,' which won a Don Carlos Palanca award in 2003, and has been staged on countless occasions—officially and unofficially by schools and theater companies.
UnionBank Credit Cardholders Get the First Dibs on HAMILTON Photo
UnionBank Credit Cardholders Get the First Dibs on HAMILTON
UnionBank of the Philippines, in partnership with GMG Productions, will hold an exclusive booking period to give its credit cardholders early access to tickets to the Asian premiere of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s most successful Broadway title to date.
Jude Matthew Servilla: Breaking the Conventions of a Leading Man Photo
Jude Matthew Servilla: Breaking the Conventions of a Leading Man
Though Jude Matthew Servilla is no stranger to stage productions, his portrayal of Dodong, the love interest of hair and makeup artist Ada, in Ateneo Blue Repertory's revival of Carlo Vergara’s 'Zsazsa Zarurnnah: The Musical... 'Yun Lang' was something he didn't expect.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorldEXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld
April 11, 2023

After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA’s post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers’ not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat,' via the musical comedy 'Walang Aray,' featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENOTanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO
April 6, 2023

To celebrate the 12th-anniversary of Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc. (TMI), two-time Aliw Awards nominee and grassroots theater company, brings back its annual 'Hesus Nazareno' passion play on Good Friday (April 7) and Black Saturday (April 8) at the Hulo Covered Court, San Jose St., Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.
PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONSPHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS
April 4, 2023

With its eyes on alternative, transformative theater, Theatre Titas officially begins its rehearsals for the 20th-anniversary presentation of Christian Vallez’s, AKA Juan Ekis, one-act play 'Twenty Questions,' which won a Don Carlos Palanca award in 2003, and has been staged on countless occasions—officially and unofficially by schools and theater companies.
UnionBank Credit Cardholders Get the First Dibs on HAMILTONUnionBank Credit Cardholders Get the First Dibs on HAMILTON
April 3, 2023

UnionBank of the Philippines, in partnership with GMG Productions, will hold an exclusive booking period to give its credit cardholders early access to tickets to the Asian premiere of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s most successful Broadway title to date.
HAMILTON in Manila Commences Pre-Sales on April 20HAMILTON in Manila Commences Pre-Sales on April 20
March 29, 2023

Hamilfans need not wait any longer as the Asian premiere of the groundbreaking, mainly sung-through and rapped musical, 'Hamilton,' featuring the music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will commence advance ticket sales on April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m.
share