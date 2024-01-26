Yannick Nézet-Séguin And Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians To Perform At Mütter Museum

These special events will take place in Mitchell Hall, known for its superior acoustics.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Yannick Nézet-Séguin And Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians To Perform At Mütter Museum

Local musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra, including Yannick Nézet- Séguin, and other esteemed ensembles will return to The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library, for chamber concerts on February 4, February 11, and April 1.

Concerts at the College is a long-running, annual series of intimate performances in which the Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians ensemble personally selects the repertoire.

These events will be held in the grand Beaux-arts Mitchell Hall. Mitchell Hall is a venue known for its excellent acoustics and for world-class chamber music concerts.

On February 6, “Music for Food” is a musician-led concert in which all of the proceeds go to The Sunday Love Project. The performance features Evan Luca Gray, bass-baritone, Stephanie Zyzak, violin, Julia Yang, cello, and Cynthia Raim, piano in a program featuring the music of Beethoven, Britten, Finzi, and Keel. For the last seven years, The Sunday Love Project has served approximately 2,000 meals a week to those experiencing homelessness.

On February 11, the evening's repertoire will include works by Johannes Brahms and Edward Elgar. February's concert features Yannick Nézet- Séguin, Music and Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Orchestra. The ensemble features Juliette Kang, First Associate Concertmaster, Marc Rovetti, Assistant Concertmaster, Dara Morales, violin, Daniel Han, Violin, Rachel Ku, Viola, Meng Wang, Viola, Pierre Tourville, Viola, Hai-Ye Ni, Principal Cello, and Yumi Kendall, Assistant Principal Cello.

An hour-long reception with the musicians follows each concert and includes complimentary beer, wine, and light food, from Catering By Design.

Tickets include the concert and reception.

About The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

With a founding mandate to “lessen human misery” the College of Physicians of Philadelphia has worked to improve the lives of individuals, communities, and society overall by challenging our understanding of health and well-being since its founding in 1787. Through the Mütter Museum, Historical Medical Library, and Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden, we serve the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond, sharing stories of medicine and public health through robust collections of rare books, archives, historical objects, and biological specimens. Explore the complex histories of medicine, engage in dialogue about well-being, and expand your understanding of the human body with us.

Photo credit: College of Physicians of Philadelphia




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour Photo
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour

Brandy Clark will continue to tour through this spring including newly confirmed headline shows at Birmingham's The Lyric Theatre, Atlanta's Variety Playhouse, Wilmington's Brooklyn Arts Center, and more. Clark composed the music and lyrics for the hit new musical comedy, Shucked, with her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally.

2
Tributes to Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé & More Set for February At Bucks Cou Photo
Tributes to Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé & More Set for February At Bucks County Playhouse

Tributes to Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, an “adult” Tupperware party, and a new musical about a runaway slave who becomes America’s first black cowboy are on tap for the month of February at Bucks County Playhouse.

3
New InLiquid Art Exhibit At Park Towne Place Explores The Urban Landscape And The People W Photo
New InLiquid Art Exhibit At Park Towne Place Explores The Urban Landscape And The People Who Live There

hearth, frame, foundation is a new art exhibit at Park Towne Place Residences that explores the urban landscape and the people who live there. The exhibit features works by five Philadelphia artists who draw inspiration from the built environment.

4
Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL By Richar Photo
Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL By Richard Brinsley Sheridan

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts presents 'The School for Scandal' by Richard Brinsley Sheridan. Directed by Alison Gilheany, featuring an exceptional cast of young actors.

More Hot Stories For You

New InLiquid Art Exhibit At Park Towne Place Explores The Urban Landscape And The People Who Live ThereNew InLiquid Art Exhibit At Park Towne Place Explores The Urban Landscape And The People Who Live There
Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL By Richard Brinsley SheridanLehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL By Richard Brinsley Sheridan
Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Marx Brothers at Walnut Street Theatre with GROUCHO: A LIFE IN REVUECelebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Marx Brothers at Walnut Street Theatre with GROUCHO: A LIFE IN REVUE
A RAISIN IN THE SUN to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre This WinterA RAISIN IN THE SUN to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre This Winter

Videos

Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
FAITH HEALER in Philadelphia FAITH HEALER
Lantern Theater Company (2/01-3/03)Tracker
Girl From the North Country in Philadelphia Girl From the North Country
Forrest Theatre (2/27-3/10)
Funny Girl in Philadelphia Funny Girl
Academy Of Music (7/16-7/28)
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in Philadelphia Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Forge Theatre (6/07-6/23)
Once on This Island in Philadelphia Once on This Island
Arden Theatre Company (5/16-6/16)
A Conversation with Hayden Panettiere in Philadelphia A Conversation with Hayden Panettiere
Keswick Theatre (2/22-2/22)
Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning in Philadelphia Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning
Harold Prince Theatre (3/01-3/01)
Ballets Jazz Montréal in Philadelphia Ballets Jazz Montréal
Zellerbach Theatre (2/09-2/10)
Mysterion ♦ Doctor of Mentalism in Philadelphia Mysterion ♦ Doctor of Mentalism
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (3/23-3/23)
She Kills Monsters in Philadelphia She Kills Monsters
Town and Country Players (5/31-6/15)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You