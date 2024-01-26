Yannick Nézet-Séguin And Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians To Perform At Mütter Museum

Local musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra, including Yannick Nézet- Séguin, and other esteemed ensembles will return to The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library, for chamber concerts on February 4, February 11, and April 1.

Concerts at the College is a long-running, annual series of intimate performances in which the Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians ensemble personally selects the repertoire.

These events will be held in the grand Beaux-arts Mitchell Hall. Mitchell Hall is a venue known for its excellent acoustics and for world-class chamber music concerts.

On February 6, “Music for Food” is a musician-led concert in which all of the proceeds go to The Sunday Love Project. The performance features Evan Luca Gray, bass-baritone, Stephanie Zyzak, violin, Julia Yang, cello, and Cynthia Raim, piano in a program featuring the music of Beethoven, Britten, Finzi, and Keel. For the last seven years, The Sunday Love Project has served approximately 2,000 meals a week to those experiencing homelessness.

On February 11, the evening's repertoire will include works by Johannes Brahms and Edward Elgar. February's concert features Yannick Nézet- Séguin, Music and Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Orchestra. The ensemble features Juliette Kang, First Associate Concertmaster, Marc Rovetti, Assistant Concertmaster, Dara Morales, violin, Daniel Han, Violin, Rachel Ku, Viola, Meng Wang, Viola, Pierre Tourville, Viola, Hai-Ye Ni, Principal Cello, and Yumi Kendall, Assistant Principal Cello.

An hour-long reception with the musicians follows each concert and includes complimentary beer, wine, and light food, from Catering By Design.

Tickets include the concert and reception.

About The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

With a founding mandate to “lessen human misery” the College of Physicians of Philadelphia has worked to improve the lives of individuals, communities, and society overall by challenging our understanding of health and well-being since its founding in 1787. Through the Mütter Museum, Historical Medical Library, and Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden, we serve the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond, sharing stories of medicine and public health through robust collections of rare books, archives, historical objects, and biological specimens. Explore the complex histories of medicine, engage in dialogue about well-being, and expand your understanding of the human body with us.

Photo credit: College of Physicians of Philadelphia