YOUR BEST ODD GIRL OUT to Play Philly Fringe Festival

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After a sold out run at Dixon Place's HOT! Fest, Adrian Collins brings her original solo show to Philly Fringe. Written and performed by Adrian Collins and directed by Em Hausmann, the show is presented by The Lemonade Stand as part of Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The engagement runs from Thursday, September 17 to Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Plays & Players Theatre (1714 Delancey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103).

Your Best Odd Girl Out is a first date, a one-night stand, an experiment in creating community through vulnerability. Moments of earnest introspection and laugh-out-loud comedy blend into a collage of lesbian longing and queer desire in this solo show. Through the character of Odd Girl, Adrian Collins displays her innermost passions.

"This project was born out of an itch to overshare with an audience and feel powerful doing it," says Adrian Collins. "I'm fascinated by audience-performer dynamics, the idea that my outpourings of desire might earn me the devotion of my audience. The elements of audience interaction within my show are invitations to indulge in the fast intimacy that so often surfaces in queer dating rituals."

"With this piece, I hope to keep learning that we are all connected, and we are all each other's hope as the world turns on. We can never have enough boldly lesbian theatre in this world. I made this show to connect with my community, to revel in all the things we love and love-to-cringe-at. My show is a celebration of life as a lesbo in the 21st century."

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