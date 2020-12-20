Watch THE RESURRECTION OF ALICE- Available On-Demand (and Pay-What-You-Can) Until January 10th!

Photo by Sharon C. Farmer © 2013

The Helen Hayes Award ® nominated one-woman show, "The Resurrection of Alice," will be The Essential Theatre's first presentation in a new series of digital offerings.

Written and performed by two time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girls journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family during the grate depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations.

The low cost admission program is Made possible by generous support from DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Arts Forward Fund, a component fund of the Greater Washington, DC Community Foundation of the National Capitol Region. Says Founder/Artistic Director, S. Robert Morgan, "We were originally going to present this as a low price-point option, but after considering the numbers of people forced out of work because of this pandemic, we decided to allow views per household for whatever patrons can afford; not including ticket portal service fees."

"To create new theatre audiences is our most important institutional objective," Morgan continued, "This is our gift to our entire community."

Tickets/more info. Visit www.theessentialtheatre.org or call 800.868.3006.

About The Essential Theatre:

The Essential Theatre is a non-profit, professional theatre dedicated, but not limited to producing theatre reflective of the African American experience that explores and celebrates America's rich, diverse cultural landscape. Paramount to the company's mission is the implementation of programs for youth in Washington, DC's metropolitan area that promotes interdisciplinary education and positive self-esteem. Founded in 1989, the company hosts a play development program, The Essential Theatre's New Play Reading Series, the Children's Program in Public Schools/Young Audiences', and the Women's Works Program. The company also maintains relationships with area Social Services programs to provide job training opportunities.

About Perri Gaffney:

Perri Gaffney is happy for this taped encore performance of The Resurrection of Alice for The Essential Theatre. Other stage credits include OFF-BROADWAY: Harlem Duet, The Waiting Room, and Bee-Luther-Hatchee. REGIONAL THEATRE: Skeleton Crew (Curious Theatre, Westport Theatre), FAMILIAR (Guthrie, Seattle Rep.), Having Our Say (Philadelphia Theatre Company, Jubilee Theatre), The Sting of White Roses (NC Black Rep),To Kill A Mockingbird (Syracuse Stage, Virginia Stage), Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (St. Louis Rep., Lyceum Theatre), Steel Magnolias (American Stage), The Road Weeps The Well Runs Dry (Perseverance Theatre, USF), A Raisin in the Sun (GEVA), Macbeth, Death and the King's Horseman, The Music Man (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), The Resurrection of Alice (Best Actress BTAA & AAAAC Awards (eta Creative Arts), Best Playwright & Best Play BTAA Nominations. She was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress (for the performance run of," The Resurrection of Alice," presented by The Essential Theatre. She appeared in Intimate Apparel (ATL, Cleveland Playhouse, OSF), Polk County (McCarter Theatre, Berkeley Rep, Arena Stage: Helen Hayes Award Nomination Best Supporting Actress in a Musical). FILM/TV: MASTER (Netflix), BRAINWORKS (PBS), As The World Turns (recurring Nurse Bentley), Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU, So Close, Deep Trouble, Fake Preacher, East 182 Street, Thunderborn. BOOKS: The Resurrection of Alice (Perri Tales Publications); Managing Artists in Pop Music and The Business of Broadway (with Mitch Weiss for Allworth Press).