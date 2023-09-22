Walnut Street Theatre Announces Two New Ticket Programs!

A2W will provide hundreds of $2 tickets throughout the season to mainstage productions for those with PA ACCESS, NJ or DE EBT, or Art-Reach ACCESS cards. Eligible guests may purchase up to four tickets per household per production, either by phone (215-574-3550) or in person beginning at noon for that day's evening performance or beginning 24 hours in advance for matinee performances.

Tickets must be picked up at the box office, where guests must provide proof of eligibility by presenting their PA ACCESS, NJ or DE EBT, or Art-Reach ACCESS cards. Through PNC Arts Alive's generous grant for A2W, we hope to ensure that the Walnut is attainable to anyone who might want to experience live theatre.

Walnut's Click Here program is aimed at reducing financial constraints for individuals 40 years old and under by providing $30 tickets to every show. Members of Walnut's $30 Under 40 program will be able to purchase a pair of $30 tickets for each Walnut Street Theatre mainstage production, choosing from a variety of seat locations. $30 Under 40 members will also be invited to exclusive post-show parties on select nights, where they will have the opportunity to meet the artists and mingle with other $30 Under 40 members. Free and easy to join, $30 Under 40 seats will be available for almost every performance of every show.

The Walnut understands that financial constraints can sometimes prevent individuals and families from enjoying the arts. The Walnut is committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the transformative power of theater, making these two programs vital to that commitment.

Information for Access2Walnut and $30 Under 40 is available by visiting Click Here. Season sponsors are Philadelphia Council on the Arts and PNC Arts Alive. Season Dining Partner is Buca D'oro Ristorante and our Parking Partner is Parkway Corp. For tickets and information, call 215-574-3550.