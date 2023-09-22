Walnut Street Theatre Announces Two New Ticket Programs!

Walnut Street Theatre expands ticket programs to increase access to theatre.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 1 Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Walnut Street Theatre Announces Two New Ticket Programs!

Walnut Street Theatre Announces Two New Ticket Programs!

A2W will provide hundreds of $2 tickets throughout the season to mainstage  productions for those with PA ACCESS, NJ or DE EBT, or Art-Reach ACCESS cards.  Eligible guests may purchase up to four tickets per household per production, either by phone (215-574-3550) or in person beginning at noon for that day's evening performance or beginning 24 hours in advance for matinee performances.

Tickets must be picked up at the box office, where guests must provide proof of eligibility by presenting their PA ACCESS, NJ or DE EBT, or Art-Reach ACCESS cards. Through PNC Arts Alive's generous grant for A2W, we hope to ensure that the Walnut is attainable to anyone who might want to experience live theatre. 

 

Walnut's Click Here program is aimed at reducing financial constraints for individuals 40 years old and under by providing $30 tickets to every show. Members of Walnut's $30 Under 40 program will be able to purchase a pair of $30 tickets for each Walnut Street Theatre mainstage production, choosing from a variety of seat locations. $30 Under 40 members will also be invited to exclusive post-show parties on select nights, where they will have the opportunity to meet the artists and mingle with other $30 Under 40 members. Free and easy to join, $30 Under 40 seats will be available for almost every performance of every show.  

 

The Walnut understands that financial constraints can sometimes prevent individuals and families from enjoying the arts. The Walnut is committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the transformative power of theater, making these two programs vital to that commitment. 

 

Information for Access2Walnut and $30 Under 40 is available by visiting Click Here. Season sponsors are Philadelphia Council on the Arts and PNC Arts Alive. Season Dining Partner is Buca D'oro Ristorante and our Parking Partner is Parkway Corp. For tickets and information, call 215-574-3550. 




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Pianist Haskell Small Performs Beethovens Diabelli Variations in Philadelphia Photo
Pianist Haskell Small Performs Beethoven's Diabelli Variations in Philadelphia

Pianist Haskell Small will tour nine key cities in the US with his program Celebration of Healing, performing Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations. His first official out-of-town stop will be at the American Philosophical Society’s Benjamin Franklin Hall in Philadelphia on Nov. 4th. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

2
Bucks County Playhouses Education Institute Offers Fall Education Conference Photo
Bucks County Playhouse's Education Institute Offers Fall Education Conference

Join Bucks County Playhouse's Education Institute for their Fall Education Conference. This virtual conference on November 14, 2023, offers workshops, master classes, and panel discussions for educators. Register now at bcptheater.org. Limited space available.

3
COMPANY is Coming to Philadelphias Forrest Theatre for Limited Engagement Photo
COMPANY is Coming to Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre for Limited Engagement

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY, at the Forrest Theatre.

4
Hammerstein Music Festival to Celebrate the Preservation of Highland Farm Photo
Hammerstein Music Festival to Celebrate the Preservation of Highland Farm

Discover the Hammerstein Music Festival, a vibrant celebration of music and culture, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the preservation of Highland Farm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunnar Montana presents BLACK WOOD
Latvian Society of Philadelphia (9/11-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Choir Boy
Temple Theaters (10/05-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Academy Of Music (7/16-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once upon a Mattress
Forge Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Life in the Past Lane Tour
Keswick Theatre (12/19-12/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tom Coverly ♦ Comedy Magic, TV Host & Motivational Speaker
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once Upon A Mattress
Forge Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sometimes The Rain, Sometimes The Sea
Villanova Theatre (9/20-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hansel Kreutzberger ♦ Magic From Puerto Rico
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You