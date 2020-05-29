Virtual Pride Events Announced At The National Liberty Museum In June

National Liberty Museum offers several virtual activities for adults highlighting LGBTQ+ issues during June's Pride month available on NLM@Night. From riotous entertainment to a week of engaging activities to a stimulating panel discussion, the virtual NLM@Night series offers audiences an opportunity to explore the many facets of liberty.

"For more than 20 years we at The National Liberty Museum have been shining a light on the accomplishments of heroes around the world as well as everyday heroes - neighbors who are helping neighbors, strangers doing small acts of kindness for each other, and ordinary citizens who are staying home to stem the tide of infection. Now, utilizing our new digital resources, we are moving build the borders of our Museum to reach people at home, offering an array of programs to inspire and engage curious minds about the ideals of freedom," said CEO Gwen Borowsky.

NLM@NIGHT celebrates First Friday with a virtual Get You A Babe Who Can #DoBoth on Friday, June 5 from 8:00-9:00PM. This Zoom Meeting, hosted by Philadelphia burlesque producer and award-winning emcee Flirt Vonnegut, features two performers in a raucous evening of Tedx-style lectures followed by steamy burlesque performances and audience participation games. Performers include Honey Tree EvilEye in a Tedx talk on Social Media Censorship, and Elsa Riot talking about How Dungeons & Dragons Help You Build Skills for Real Life. Tickets to this event are $10; registration is available at libertymuseum.org.

NLM@Night hosts Liberty Lets Loose, a week of virtual activities and social media posts on June 15-19 to draw attention to their 2017 ground-breaking exhibition, Transparency Retrospective, a collaboration of studio glass works produced exclusively by artists in the LGBTQ+ community and created specially for the NLM show. NLM is partnering with the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Washington where the physical exhibit is currently being housed, to present this week of thought-provoking activities including artists spotlights on Tim Tate, Eric Hess and Pearl Dick, a night of Pride trivia with Drag Queen extraordinaire Miss Brittany Lynn, a coffee chat with artists from the Seattle/Tacoma area, and a weeklong pop-up shop featuring Pride-related merchandise and artwork by Transparency artists. Admission to all the events during the week is free but registration is required by going to libertymuseum.org.

NLM@Night concludes its month of programing with Dear Straight People: A Panel on the LGBTQ+ Experience on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:00PM. Moderated by Jonathan Pryor, Assistant Professor at California State University, Fresno with LGBTQ activists and family advocates, the evening will offer an open and safe space to learn about having important but difficult conversations regarding one's personal experiences and learning how to be an ally in the cause of gay rights. Admission is free but registration is required by going to libertymuseum.org.

In addition to its NLM@Night programming for adults, NLM also offers NLM@Home, fun and educational programming for families and their children exploring themes of respect, taking action, and spreading liberty to all.

The National Liberty Museum brings liberty to life through stories of people whose character and courage have expanded liberty for all. The Museum's exhibits, educational experiences and public programs inspire visitors to think about liberty as an ongoing human quest that we all share.

For further information, visit www.Libertymuseum.org.

