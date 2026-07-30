Philadelphia Orchestra Adds Programs to 2026-27 Season Lineup

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The Philadelphia Orchestra enters its next chapter as one of Philadelphia's great legacy institutions: homegrown, world-renowned, and continually refined by generations of extraordinary musicians from across the globe. The 2026–27 season leans into that legacy, honoring the sound that has been perfected over time in our city and in performances worldwide, inviting new and longtime listeners into an experience that feels both timeless and unmistakably Philadelphia. Under the direction of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the 2026–27 season—Nézet-Séguin's 15th—promises epic musical events, bold artistic experiences, and new musical journeys.

As Nézet-Séguin and the Orchestra prepare for the 2026–27 season, updates have been made to select programs and concerts have been added to the schedule. The complete concert calendar can be found here. Tickets to all programs are on sale now at philorch.org.

Family Concerts

Family Concerts return throughout the 2026–27 season with four engaging performances for young listeners and their families. Former Assistant Conductor Austin Chanu will lead the Children's Halloween Spectacular, where guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume to experience a concert of well-known works that invoke the eerie spirit of Halloween (October 10). The Children's Holiday Spectacular will transport families to the North Pole with iconic holiday tunes, sing-alongs, and a visit from Santa Claus himself with former Assistant Conductor Naomi Woo leading the Orchestra (December 5). The Philadelphia Inquirer calls the Orchestra's annual performances of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf “a gift to children and adults alike … one of those rare, perfect things in this world.” Newly announced Assistant Conductor Sara Aldana will lead the audience-favorite featuring narrator Michael Boudewyns returning for his 12th performance of Peter and the Wolf (February 20). Boudewyns is joined by soprano Kimberly Schroeder for the Orchestra's final Family Concert of the season: an orchestral adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved Green Eggs and Ham, which will also feature a performance of Three Fun Fables with Sara Valentine as narrator (May 1). The Children's Halloween Spectacular and Green Eggs and Ham performances will be sensory-friendly concert experiences.

Carnegie Hall Performances

The Philadelphia Orchestra will travel to New York's famed Carnegie Hall for five performances throughout the 2026–27 season, four of which are part of Nézet-Séguin's complete Mahler symphony cycle at Carnegie Hall. Nézet-Séguin opens this season-long undertaking with performances of Mahler's powerful Symphony No. 5, with Webern's Im Sommerwind and the New York premiere of Julia Wolfe's Liberty Bell (an Orchestra co-commission) also on the program (October 13). Mahler's sublime Symphony No. 7, complete with mandolin, guitar, and cowbells, is the next Philadelphia Orchestra performance in the cycle (April 2). Mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill joins Nézet-Séguin, the Orchestra, sopranos and altos of the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir, the Commonwealth Youth Choir, the Philadelphia Boys Choir, and the Philadelphia Girls Choir for Mahler's glorious Symphony No. 3 (May 18). And Philadelphia's participation in the cycle concludes with Mahler's captivating Symphony No. 1 alongside Caroline Shaw's The Observatory and the New York premiere of Valerie Coleman's orchestration of Florence Price's “Rainbow Waltz” (June 4). Additionally, the legendary Simon Rattle will lead the Orchestra in works by John Adams, Debussy, and Ravel (February 2).

Sara Aldana Joins as Assistant Conductor

Assistant Conductor Sara Aldana will make her Philadelphia Orchestra debut leading the Orchestra in a one-afternoon-only program titled Wonderful Waltzes, featuring works by the Strauss family (January 2). Originally from Colombia, and a student of Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop, Aldana begins her tenure as assistant conductor on September 1. She will provide valuable assistance to Nézet-Séguin and other guest conductors throughout the season. Additionally, she will lead select Family Concerts and actively participate in residency programs, Orchestra tours, and a variety of educational activities.

Program Updates

Program changes and event descriptions can be found below. Please note that these updates supersede previous press materials related to these concerts. All programs are subject to change.

Assets for the 2026–27 season can be downloaded here.

Event Addition—Family Concert: Children's Halloween Spectacular

October 10 at 11:30 AM—Saturday morning—Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Austin Chanu, Conductor

No Halloween is complete without music! Hear all the best seasonal favorites, from playful tunes to delightfully eerie classics, performed live by a full orchestra. With interactive moments, kid-friendly surprises, and plenty of chances to sing, dance, and celebrate, this festive concert is the perfect way to make magical Halloween memories together.

Event Addition—Yannick Conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5 at Carnegie Hall

October 13 at 7:30 PM—Tuesday evening—Carnegie Hall

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Program

Webern: Im Sommerwind

Wolfe: Liberty Bell — Philadelphia Orchestra Co-Commission

Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Gustav Mahler's life changed in the midst of writing his Fifth Symphony: He met Alma Schindler, the beautiful daughter of a renowned landscape painter, herself a composer and the woman who would inspire him for the rest of his life. The Fifth contains what might be called Mahler's “greatest hit”: The Adagietto, often performed as a stand-alone piece, is a hymn to his love for Alma, rapturously slow and caressed by lustrous strings and harp.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert

October 16–18

Artist Addition

Justin Freer, Conductor

Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia

Dominick DiOrio, Artistic Director

Handel's Messiah

December 4–5

Artist Addition

Philadelphia Symphonic Choir

Ryan Brandau, Director

Event Addition—Family Concert: Children's Holiday Spectacular

December 5 at 11:30 AM—Saturday morning—Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Naomi Woo, Conductor

Bring the whole family and enjoy a concert designed for all ages, filled with familiar music and a few fun surprises along the way. And keep an ear out for Sleigh Bells—you never know who might stop by from the North Pole.

Event Addition—The Glorious Sound of Christmas

December 17 at 7:00 PM—Thursday evening—Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Anthony Parnther, Conductor

Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia

Dominick DiOrio, Artistic Director

The Philadelphia Orchestra lends its iconic sound to timeless holiday classics! The Glorious Sound of Christmas is an annual Philadelphia tradition beloved by listeners of all ages and the perfect way to begin all holiday celebrations. With shimmering orchestral colors, soaring choral moments, and heart-warming surprises, this concert captures the magic, joy, and wonder of Christmas. Gather with friends and family for an unforgettable evening that will leave you glowing long after the final note.

Artist Addition

Charlotte Blake Alston, Narrator

Repertoire Addition

Mendelssohn: “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing”

Various: A Classical Christmas Suite

Silvestri and Ballard: Concert Suite from The Polar Express

Oppido: Yes, Virginia! (There Is a Santa Claus)

Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Various: A Christmas Celebration Overture

Powell: “Christus natus est”

Williams: “Somewhere in My Memory,” from Home Alone

Williams: “Star of Bethlehem,” from Home Alone

Williams: “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas,” from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Various: “A Merry Christmas Sing-Along”

Event Addition—Wonderful Waltzes

January 2 at 2:00 PM—Saturday afternoon—Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Sara Aldana, Conductor — Philadelphia Orchestra Debut

Program to Include

J. Strauss Jr.: “On the Beautiful Blue Danube” Waltz

J. Strauss Jr.: “Voices of Spring” Waltz

J. Strauss Sr.: “Radetzky” March

Begin 2027 in grand style with a festive celebration featuring the music of the Strauss family. Inspired by the cherished Viennese tradition that welcomes each new year with music, this sparkling afternoon overflows with elegance, charm, and exuberance. Sway to the timeless beauty of “On the Beautiful Blue Danube,” delight in the buoyant energy of “Voices of Spring,” and join in the celebratory spirit of the beloved “Radetzky” March. It's the perfect way to welcome a new year filled with possibility.

Event Addition—Debussy and Ravel at Carnegie Hall

February 2 at 7:30 PM—Tuesday evening—Carnegie Hall

Simon Rattle, Conductor

Adams: Harmonielehre

Debussy: La Mer

Ravel: Suite No. 2 from Daphnis and Chloe

Legendary conductor Simon Rattle leads a program showcasing works for which he has won particular acclaim: his “radiant, dreamy” (Classical Candor) La Mer, his focus on the “sheer sensual beauty” of John Adams's Harmonielehre (Bachtrack), and his interpretation of Daphnis and Chloe that “quickly revealed the work's pulsing energy underneath” (Opera Wire). Surrender to an experience of pure pleasure, in the hands of a master.

Event Addition—Family Concert: Peter and the Wolf

February 20 at 11:30 AM—Saturday morning—Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Sara Aldana, Conductor

Michael Boudewyns, Narrator

Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf returns, introducing audiences to the instruments of the orchestra through a simple, engaging tale of a boy's adventure in the woods. Each character is represented by a different instrument, from Peter's strings to the grandfather's bassoon and the wolf's horns, making it easy to…

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