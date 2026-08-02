THE SUPPLIANTS To Take The Stage At Philly Fringe

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Sydney Marie Hughes presents The Suppliants, a new adaptation of Aeschylus' ancient Greek tragedy, premiering as part of the 2026 Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Cannonball Festival Hub. Inspired by one of the oldest surviving plays in the Western canon, the ensemble-driven production reimagines the story through Appalachian folklore, movement, and communal storytelling. Performances will take place September 10, 15, and 23 in the Asian Arts Initiative - Third Floor Event Hall, with opening night on Thursday, September 10 at 8:45 p.m. serving as the performance available for reviewing press.

The surviving text of The Suppliants tells the story of the Danaids-fifty women fleeing forced marriage who seek refuge in the city of Argos. But the remaining plays of Aeschylus' tetralogy have been lost to time. For more than two thousand years, storytellers have filled those gaps in different ways, reshaping the Danaids into victims, villains, heroines, or cautionary figures depending on the values and fears of their own era.

"This production is really about how the stories we tell evolve over time-and how those stories help shape the way we collectively think," says Hughes. "The Danaids' myth has survived for nearly 2,500 years in literature, theatre, and art, with different morals and interpretations assigned to them. Depending on who's telling it, these women become innocent victims, con artists, murderers, or, most simply, foreigners whose presence is too dangerous to risk. I'm interested in what those changing versions reveal about us, the people telling the story."

Inspired by Hughes' childhood in Kentucky, The Suppliants imagines the myth as a story told by a group of Appalachian storytellers. As voices overlap and memories shift, the boundaries between storyteller and character, folklore and history, past and present begin to dissolve. Through choral storytelling, movement, and folk traditions, the production asks how communities decide who belongs, whose stories are believed, and what responsibilities we owe to those seeking refuge.

The adaptation grew out of Hughes' master's thesis research at Villanova University, where she spent her final year studying The Suppliants and developing an earlier version of the work. Her research paper, 'Undone With Terror: Aeschylus' Suppliants as Agents of Binary Terror', which explored questions of gender, citizenship, and political fear in Aeschylus' play, was later recognized with Villanova University's 2025 Graduate Research Prize. The Fringe production expands that research into a collaborative, ensemble-driven performance exploring how stories survive, change, and continue to shape the communities that inherit them.

Tickets are $25, with Pay What You Can options available through the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. More information and tickets are available at https://phillyfringe.org/events/the-suppliants/. The production runs approximately 50 minutes, and contains mild violent content and language. Follow the production on Instagram at @thesuppliants.

The nine-person ensemble, known collectively as The Storytellers, features Susan Betten, Madeline Burk, Eliza Carson, Nasya Gay, Jeff Hunsicker, Matt McPherson, Margaret Riley, Rasheda Sesay, and Michelle Leilani Teske. Along with Sydney Marie Hughes as Director and Playwright, the creative team includes Alex Thurtle, Assistant Director and Stage Manager; scenic designer Justin Badoyen; Costume Designer Lucy Horton; and Assistant Stage Manager and Marketing Coordinator Grace Acquilano.

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