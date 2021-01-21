Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Bristol Riverside Theatre's SINGLES AND AGRICULTURE

Streaming January 26-30 from Bristol Riverside Theatre!

Jan. 21, 2021  

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Singles and Agriculture by Abby Rosebrock! This dark and romantic comedy runs Jan 26-30 via live stream.

On their last night together at the annual convention for singles in agriculture, a resilient young army widow who loves Modern Family and talks to her Pygmy goats, angles for romance with a religious dairy farmer from Oklahoma.

Join Bristol Riverside Theatre for a live streaming production of Singles in Agriculture by Abby Rosebrock, Jan 26-30. Starring Jennifer Byrne and Timothy C. Goodwin.



