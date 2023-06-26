Upper Darby Summer Stage to Kick Off Season 48 With Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2, JR.

Upper Darby Summer Stage will kick off its 48th season with the dynamic Disney's High School Musical 2, Jr. With performances on July 5th and 6th at both 10:30am and 7:00pm, Disney's High School Musical 2, Jr. follows the whole Wildcat gang as they manage to create music and a summer they'll never forget despite facing the realities of growing up that threaten to pull them apart.

Disney's High School Musical 2, Jr. is part of this year's series of family-friendly, hour-long shows presented by Upper Darby Summer Stage's Children's Theatre program. Tickets range from $11 to $15 and may be purchased online any time at Click Here or by calling the box office at 610.814.7270 during office hours Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm. There will be a unique pre-show craft just before each Children's Theatre show, as well as a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members. The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is located in Drexel Hill, at 601 North Lansdowne Avenue, just minutes from the Main Line and Center City. Parking is free.

What time is it? Summertime! In Disney's High School Musical 2, Jr. Troy Bolton (Sean Morett of Upper Darby), Gabriella Montez (Chloe Shuster of Media), and the rest of the Wildcats are in for a wild ride. When working at the Lava Springs Country Club goes differently than expected, the group must come together to save their summer. Sharpay Evans (Amirah Pooree of Upper Darby) has her eye on the Star Dazzle Award, and will stop at nothing to win Troy over to her side and take home the prize. Cast to the side, her brother Ryan Evans (Kareem Wright of Upper Darby) takes a risk and convinces the rest of the Wildcats to create their own incredible act for the Midsummer's Night Talent Show. Featuring iconic hits from the HSM catalog including "Fabulous," "Work This Out," and "You Are The Music In Me," Disney's High School Musical 2, Jr. reminds us of the power of friendship, loyalty, and those unforgettable high school summers.

Director Amanda Pasquini says, "The story itself is unique in that it's about the way that we value our friendships and our time. It dives into finding what's important to us as people and explores the value of relationships in our lives-whether it be our friends, our loved ones, our families-and how we choose to prioritize those things."

With enthusiastic dances to upbeat songs, the energy in the rehearsal room is palpable. Cast member Daniella Lanni says, "My favorite part about the show is the amount of excitement that comes with every single number. It's really exciting and fun to learn all the choreography and sing all the songs." Audiences will be captivated by the liveliness on stage, as member Alex Segreti adds, "I hope to have the audience members jumping in their seats with every note." Another magical summer at Upper Darby Summer Stage is only just beginning!

Upper Darby Summer Stage is grateful to partner with H&B Driveway Resealing, the sponsor of Disney's High School Musical 2, Jr. Summer Stage would also like to thank its education sponsors The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, The Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, and Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School for their support. Summer Stage 2023 is also supported through sponsor and host, Upper Darby School District, as well as founding sponsor, Upper Darby Township. Upper Darby Summer Stage is now officially a program of the not-for-profit Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation.

About Upper Darby Summer Stage:

Upper Darby Summer Stage is a national leader in creating outstanding performances for the community while empowering young people and entertaining families. Now in its 48th season, the program presents six Children's Theater productions and a professional quality Broadway musical. This year's Mainstage production is Memphis, playing five performances on July 28th & 29th, and August 4th & 5th. In addition, Summer Stage presents a smaller show through its Summer Stories program. This year's Summer Stories production is Next to Normal, playing July 31st & August 1st.

Summer Stage offers programs for students as young as 10 and up to age 28. Upper Darby Summer Stage is not only a great place to see a spectacular show, but also a great place for students to grow as artists and as young people. Visit Click Here for more information.

