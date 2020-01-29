Funny is the only way Anthony Rodia knows how to be. Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club presents Anthony Rodia at the State Theatre on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Show time is at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $53 Gold Circle/$44/$37 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Patrons can add a Meet & Greet for $20. This show is for ages 16+. This is an Outside Promoter event. State Theatre member benefits do not apply.

Tickets will be available via a venue presale beginning Wednesday, January 29th at 10AM. Access to the general public begins Friday, January 31st at 10AM.

Anthony is a 1st generation Italian Comedian born and raised in Westchester NY. He has always had a way of turning any situation into comedy! Using Social Media as his platform, Anthony has exploded onto the Comedy scene out of nowhere, making quite a name for himself and building a large fan base.

He is known for his hilarious skits, song parodies, and his weekly "Road Rage Wednesday" using his popular character "Uncle Vinny." Anthony is constantly writing new material and challenges himself to be funnier than he was yesterday. He is an energetic, theatrical, off the wall comedian who never holds back and always finds a way to relate to his audience. With his stories, accents and unique delivery, he is sure to have you falling out of your seat with laughter!





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You