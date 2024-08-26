Two More Performances Added For GREASE at Bucks Cty. Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bucks County Playhouse will extend its hit production of “Grease,” which opened on August 9, for two additional performances. Performances have been added on Wednesday, August 28 at 7:30pm and Wednesday, September 4 at 7:30pm. Tickets are now on sale for both performances.

Hunter Foster, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of the long-running, 1994 revival of the show, is director. Alison Solomon, who most recently choreographed the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is choreographer. “Grease” is the third production in the Playhouse’s 2024 Season. A link to an assortment of photos by Joan Marcus and video reel by Ethan Noble can be found above.

With a hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together," “Grease” celebrates the 1950s, high school, and the friendships we believe will last forever. It’s Rydell High in 1959 and the duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and the gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” rule the roost. After a summer romance, Danny and Sandy are unexpectedly reunited for their senior year, but can they survive the good and bad times at Rydell High?

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Comments