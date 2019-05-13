Tune Up Philly Announces 9th Annual Festival Concert

Tune Up Philly (TUP) will take the stage for their 9th Annual Festival Concert on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. TUP is The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO)'s community engagement program ensemble. This free event will be at the Temple Performing Arts Center (TPAC), located at 1837 North Broad Street, Philadelphia.

The TUP concert will be led by Program Director, Paul Smith, as well as TUP's 14 Teaching Artists. The concert presents music that ranges from the orchestra canon, traditional melodies, popular themes and features works from children's movies, Jacques Offenbach, Top 40 hits, and more. TUP focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing 2nd through 12th grade students in under-resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum.

The Festival Concert is created to highlight TUP's many components, allowing every student to shine. Smith reflects on the importance of TUP, and said, "It is special to watch these young musicians perform and gather from over 30 Philadelphia Zipcodes. Their dedication at such a young age is admirable and the Festival Concert provides inspiration and positive imagery for the city's youth, working together to support each other as they develop critical skills for success in their lives in music and beyond." With the Temple Performing Arts Center (TPAC) as a community partner, TUP can help expand the vision of the students as they see their potential in this college setting.

For more information, please visit www.pyos.org or call 215.545.0502.





