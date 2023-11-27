Tony Yazbeck, Andrea McCardle & More to Perform in New Broadway Cabaret Series Coming To Philadelphia

A Broadway cabaret series brings top Broadway stars to Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Grill for "An Evening with Me".

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Tony Yazbeck, Andrea McCardle & More to Perform in New Broadway Cabaret Series Coming To Philadelphia

A new Cabaret series for Philadelphia called "An Evening with Me" features Broadway stars in an upscale "supper club" setting. Tony Yazbeck kicks off the Monday night event on December 11 with a holiday program. Karen Akers follows on February 12 with a Valentine-themed evening. April 15 features Andrea McArdle in an ode to Spring. The inaugural series concludes with John Lloyd Young on May 20 with all things Jersey Boys and much more.

All performances will be at the Rittenhouse Grill in the Warwick Hotel and features dinner at 6:30 followed by the performance at 8 pm. With only 125 seats available reservations are a must.

Produced and presented by Randy Swartz who has been a presenter for fifty-plus years in Philadelphia, "An Evening with Me" is planning a once-a-month Monday night series for year 2.

Reservations can be made by calling 215-772-1701 or online at Click Here.




