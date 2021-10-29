Theatre Philadelphia Presents A Virtual Celebration Of Region's Theatre

Theatre Philadelphia, the region's theatre marketing and leadership organization, has announces Theatre Philadelphia: A Celebration 2021, the annual celebration of our region's theatre industry. This year, over 40 producers will be recognized for their work during the 2020-21 season, in addition to community, education, and activism work that will be presented during the event.

When theatre came to a stop in March 2020, theatres and producers pivoted in the face of the most uncertain times. Over the past year, new works have been created in virtual, live, and hybrid formats.

"It is truly amazing what our theatre community has been able to accomplish while navigating the challenges of COVID-19", says Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director LaNeshe Miller-White. "From productions to arts education, using arts for advocacy, and working within the community, Philadelphia theatre professionals have found a way in the toughest of times. I'm so excited to celebrate our sector's accomplishments."

The Celebration will begin at 7pm on Monday, November 1st as a look back at the year of theatre in Philadelphia. The celebration will include introductions to Theatre Philadelphia's new board members and performances by local theatre creators Nicole Stacie, Pax Ressler, Green Light Group Productions, The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe, and The Rhubarbs.

This celebration replaces the annual Barrymore Awards Ceremony and Celebration, which has offered nearly $1 million in cash awards to theatre organizations and individual artists since 1995. Traditional special cash awards have been redirected towards Theatre Philadelphia's Emergency Relief Program, which was launched in April 2020 to provide 788 micro-grants of $298,000 to theatre workers who experienced income and opportunity loss due to COVID-19 and theatre closures. This program continues to support theatre workers in our region.

The event is one-night only and requires a ticket for access. Tickets are $15 for General Admission and $100 for Honorary Committee, which includes a tax-deductible donation to Theatre Philadelphia. For tickets, visit www.theatrephiladelphia.org.