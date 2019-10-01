Theatre Philadelphia Announces First Ever Outdoor Barrymore Award Nominees

Theatre Philadelphia is pleased to announce the Nominated productions for Outstanding Outdoor Theatre Production.

In May of this year, Theatre Philadelphia's Board of Directors approved the addition of a new Outdoor Theatre Award to be adjudicated and awarded in 2019. This new award recognizes productions which occured outdoors in public spaces from Memorial Day through the end of the Fringe Festival season.

THE 2019 NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING OUTDOOR THEATRE PRODUCTION ARE...

Birds of North America (Theater with a View)

Contradict This! A Birthday Funeral for Heroes (The Bearded Ladies Cabaret)

King Lear (Shakespeare in Clark Park)

The Beast of Nubia (Theatre in the X)

Whisper's Gone (Theatre Exile)

The Outdoor Theatre Award was crafted with input from producers of summer outdoor theatre, by a subcommittee of volunteer theatre professionals working on issues of eligibility for the Barrymore Awards, and through conversations with the City of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy. Productions that are professional in spirit and performing within a 35-mile radius of Philadelphia's City Hall are invited to submit for consideration. Seven peer Judges attended all participating productions, and then collectively selected 5 nominees from which to vote on a recipient.

The Outdoor Theatre Judges for the 2019 season are Cassandra Alexander, Brandi Burgess, Eric D Carter, Natalia de la Torre, Alexandria Hunter, Brad Rothbart, and Paige Zubel.

The recipient will be announced at the Barrymore Awards Ceremony and Celebration on October 14th.





