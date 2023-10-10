Theatre Horizon October Programming to Feature Interactive Events For All Ages

Theatre Horizon will present a series of seasonal interactive entertainment during the month of October that highlight local artistic talent from the Philadelphia region with well-known titles loved by generations.

Disney/Pixar's COCO

Saturday, October 21, 11AM

$15-$75

Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate Día de los Muertos with Theatre Horizon. A special movie screening of Disney Pixar's Coco will begin at 11am and will feature an interactive experience in the lobby, including a live post-screening performance by Pedro Villaseñor, whose band Casa Villaseñor has performed at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, the 2015 papal visit to Philadelphia, NBC News, the Hispanic Choice Awards, and countless other venues around the nation. There will be activities for all ages that will celebrate and honor Día de los Muertos.

Released in October 2017, Disney/Pixar's Coco is a vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure. Aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family's stories and traditions.

Rocky Horror Tribute Show

Friday, October 20-Sunday, October 22, Various times

$15-$75

Shiver with antici...pation! Theatre Horizon presents their first ever Rocky Horror Tribute Show this Halloween season, directed by and starring beloved Philadelphia drag legend Eric Jaffe. Jaffe leads a cast of Philadelphia favorites, including Shannon Turner as Riff Raff, Martine Schmidt as Columbia/Eddie, Brennen Malone as Brad, Jakeya Sanders as Magenta, Avery Israel as Janet, and Lex Thammavong as Rocky. This one-of-a-kind tribute show will honor (and interrogate) the cult classic, where audiences can get in on the action (or sit back safely in their seats to watch). The show includes a partial movie screening with live musical performances, under the music direction of Lili St. Queer.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: "Rocky."

Tickets and Pricing

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here. With four price tiers for these two events-$15, $30, $50, and $75-patrons can pick their price.

Artist Bios

Eric Jaffe (they/she) is a genderfull glamour monster and the recipient of the 2018 Philly Drag Awards: Best Host, Best Alternative Drag Queen, Drag Queen of the Year as well as 2020's Performer of the Year and Best of Philly 2023. Eric is thrilled to be making her debut at Theatre Horizon! Eric starred in the original queer musical Basic Witches at The Arden, and starred and directed Jaffe St. Queer's productions' Thweeney Todd: The Flaming Barber of Fleek Street, the Barrymore recommenced Gay Mis, and the Barrymore recommended Lizard of Oz at The Painted Bride Art Center. Eric also recently starred in the People's Light panto Alice in Wonderland. Eric works as the resident host at Fabrika in Fishtown, and is a co producer of the nightlife competition series Snatcherella 3000. For more on Eric Jaffe follow her on all social platforms @theericjaffe and check out theericjaffe.com

Pedro Villaseñor/Casa Villaseñor: Casa Villaseñor was founded in the eighties by Pedro Villaseñor. From the beginning, Casa Villaseñor was eagerly welcomed by the public. Our folk dancers and mariachi performers have performed at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, the 2015 papal visit to Philadelphia, and on NBC, the Hispanic Choice Awards, and countless other venues around the nation. Casa Villaseñor artists have performed alongside national and international stars around the world.

About Theatre Horizon: Founded in 2005, Theatre Horizon's mission is to use the transformative power of storytelling to foster empathy and to create an inclusive home for artists, audiences, and students alike. In carrying out our mission, we stage stories that illuminate the full range of human experience, bring people together, connect students with theatre artists, and contribute to the revitalization of our diverse and underserved community in Norristown, Pennsylvania.