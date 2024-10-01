Theatre By Development Serves NO BREAKFAST This Halloween.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for Theatre by Development's (TBD) Halloween engagement of NO BREAKFAST, playing the weekend of October 24-26th, 2024 with a featured drag performance by local Philadelphia drag queen, CINNA$LUT.

PHILADELPHIA, PA: Theatre by Development (TBD) is proud to present NO BREAKFAST, playing the weekend of October 24-26th, 2024 at the Black Box in Vox Populi Gallery (319 N 11th St #3, Philadelphia, PA 19107). The original work follows three students trapped in eternal detention... because what's worse than hell? High school.

A late night comedy show written by TBD's co-founder, Andrew Miqueli, NO BREAKFAST follows a bad boy, a mean girl, and the new girl in school are stuck in detention.. In true high school fashion- anxiety, identity crises, and boners hide between the bookshelves. It's not another teen movie... it's the prom night baby of Jean Paul Sartre's No Exit and John Hughes' the Breakfast Club babysat and directed by Max Segarnick.

NO BREAKFAST has been workshopped and developed by TBD over the past year, culminating in its premiere this Halloween with a cast featuring Maddy Gillespie, Garrett Grimes, Bria Francesca, and Sarah "Bash" Bastian as Principal McGee and the demon, Hymon.

Tickets for NO BREAKFAST are currently on sale by visiting https://tbdevelopment.ticketleap.com/tbd-no-breakfast/

Tickets are pay what you decide with a suggested $20 price.

More information about Theatre by Development can be found at https://www.theatrebydevelopment.com/ and Instagram @theatrebydevelopment

