The Philadelphia Orchestra's Free Digital Video Series OUR CITY, YOUR ORCHESTRA Returns January 15

New episodes explore harm reduction, homelessness, recidivism, Indigenous advocacy, therapeutic horseback riding, and education in Philadelphia with partners.

Jan. 03, 2023  
The Philadelphia Orchestra's free online video series Our City, Your Orchestra will return with new episodes starting January 15, 2023. The digital series uncovers and amplifies the voices, stories, and causes championed by unique Philadelphia organizations and businesses.

Musicians of the Orchestra embrace the opportunity to step off the stage and into the community to introduce viewers to positive work happening in the region. Through thoughtful storytelling and musical collaboration, Our City, Your Orchestra turns the spotlight on local organizations that advocate for change, sites of historical significance, and businesses that represent and serve resilient communities. Learn more about the series here.

New episodes will be available for free at www.philorch.org/ocyo and on YouTube, on the 1st and 15th of each month. Upcoming episodes will feature the following collaborations:

January 15: Prevention Point

Prevention Point Philadelphia is a nonprofit public health organization that promotes health, empowerment, and safety for communities affected by drug use and poverty. Prevention Point is dedicated to furthering social and economic justice for disenfranchised people. The organization provides services and support to reduce the harm associated with risky behavior.

February 1 & 15: Pathways to Housing

Pathways to Housing works to empower people with disabilities to improve their housing stability, achieve better health, and reclaim their lives. Guided by the belief that housing is a basic human right, and everyone deserves a place to call home, Pathways to Housing creates a culture where it is easy to practice kindness, and everyone is welcomed with grace and hospitality.

March 1 & 15: Down North Pizza

Down North Pizza is a mission-led restaurant that exclusively employs formerly incarcerated individuals in the Philadelphia area. Their dedication to delicious food and kindhearted customer service is uplifted by their devotion to providing second chances through culinary careers at a fair wage and in a safe workplace.

April 1 & 15: We Are the Seeds

We Are the Seeds celebrates and educates the public on contemporary Indigenous arts and culture, creates opportunities for Indigenous artists, and provides positive and accurate representation for Indigenous peoples. The organization produces cultural events, programs, and workshops that celebrate and support Indigenous arts, artists, and Native communities throughout North America.

May 1 & 15: Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy is a non-profit organization providing therapeutic horseback riding programs and equine-assisted activities and therapies for people with disabilities. They aim to improve the muscle strength, flexibility, motor skills, communication, mental focus, and self-esteem of their riders.

June 1 & 15: KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School

KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School emphasizes a well-rounded education focused on character-building and enrichment opportunities. Together with families, KIPP West creates a safe, joyful, and academically focused school that honors its students' cultures while preparing them to pursue the paths they choose-in high school, college, career, and beyond. The school has an impressive, immersive orchestra program.

Our City, Your Orchestra is supported in part by the William Penn Foundation, with additional support provided through the PNC Arts Alive initiative, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Presser Foundation.

Student Blog: Cheers! Its Winter Break!
Student Blog: Cheers! Its Winter Break!
Winter Break... what isn't there to love? For starters, it's the month of December which is filled with many exciting events that I look forward to throughout the year. The first one is my birthday which starts at the top of the month and then leads into the best and longest break my university offers us.
Student Blog: Burnout!
Student Blog: Burnout!
Burnout. A word that I believe every person on this whole planet has experienced at least once in their lifetime. It is not fun, it can make you irritable, and creeps up on you at the most important and busiest times of your life
Student Blog: Unplugging from the Hustle
Student Blog: Unplugging from the Hustle
If you are a workaholic like myself, you understand that taking breaks is super important to your overall well-being. Life is not solely about working and worrying about fulfilling deadlines, therefore maintaining a healthy balance of personal life and work life is key to living a life with beautiful memorable moments.
Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis & More to Perform at CONCERT FOR CALEB Benefit
Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis & More to Perform at CONCERT FOR CALEB Benefit
Join in for refreshments, incredible prizes, and performances from twenty of Philly’s favorite vocalists with a special appearance by ComedySportz Philly.  Performers include Broadway’s Rob McClure, and more.

December 28, 2022

Join in for refreshments, incredible prizes, and performances from twenty of Philly’s favorite vocalists with a special appearance by ComedySportz Philly.  Performers include Broadway’s Rob McClure, and more.
December 27, 2022

EgoPo’s 2022-2023 Harlem Renaissance Season, co-presented with Theatre in the X, will kick off its first production with an immersive world premiere theatrical staging of Langston Hughes’ The Ways of White Folks on Martin Luther King weekend.
December 22, 2022

The Belmont Theatre is bringing you a ton of laughs for the new year with the hilarious comedy Four Weddings and an Elvis written by Nancy Frick.  
December 22, 2022

Hey, 80's kids: we've got the beat for you! Theatre Horizon, located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is preparing for the regional professional premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS, featuring an incredible pop catalog of favorite music from The Go-Go's.
December 21, 2022

Audiences will get one more week to experience Quintessence Theatre Group's well reviewed and audience favorite production of Mary Poppins with an extension until January 8. 
