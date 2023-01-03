The Philadelphia Orchestra's Free Digital Video Series OUR CITY, YOUR ORCHESTRA Returns January 15

The Philadelphia Orchestra's free online video series Our City, Your Orchestra will return with new episodes starting January 15, 2023. The digital series uncovers and amplifies the voices, stories, and causes championed by unique Philadelphia organizations and businesses.

Musicians of the Orchestra embrace the opportunity to step off the stage and into the community to introduce viewers to positive work happening in the region. Through thoughtful storytelling and musical collaboration, Our City, Your Orchestra turns the spotlight on local organizations that advocate for change, sites of historical significance, and businesses that represent and serve resilient communities. Learn more about the series here.

New episodes will be available for free at www.philorch.org/ocyo and on YouTube, on the 1st and 15th of each month. Upcoming episodes will feature the following collaborations:

January 15: Prevention Point

Prevention Point Philadelphia is a nonprofit public health organization that promotes health, empowerment, and safety for communities affected by drug use and poverty. Prevention Point is dedicated to furthering social and economic justice for disenfranchised people. The organization provides services and support to reduce the harm associated with risky behavior.

February 1 & 15: Pathways to Housing

Pathways to Housing works to empower people with disabilities to improve their housing stability, achieve better health, and reclaim their lives. Guided by the belief that housing is a basic human right, and everyone deserves a place to call home, Pathways to Housing creates a culture where it is easy to practice kindness, and everyone is welcomed with grace and hospitality.

March 1 & 15: Down North Pizza

Down North Pizza is a mission-led restaurant that exclusively employs formerly incarcerated individuals in the Philadelphia area. Their dedication to delicious food and kindhearted customer service is uplifted by their devotion to providing second chances through culinary careers at a fair wage and in a safe workplace.

April 1 & 15: We Are the Seeds

We Are the Seeds celebrates and educates the public on contemporary Indigenous arts and culture, creates opportunities for Indigenous artists, and provides positive and accurate representation for Indigenous peoples. The organization produces cultural events, programs, and workshops that celebrate and support Indigenous arts, artists, and Native communities throughout North America.

May 1 & 15: Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy is a non-profit organization providing therapeutic horseback riding programs and equine-assisted activities and therapies for people with disabilities. They aim to improve the muscle strength, flexibility, motor skills, communication, mental focus, and self-esteem of their riders.

June 1 & 15: KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School

KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School emphasizes a well-rounded education focused on character-building and enrichment opportunities. Together with families, KIPP West creates a safe, joyful, and academically focused school that honors its students' cultures while preparing them to pursue the paths they choose-in high school, college, career, and beyond. The school has an impressive, immersive orchestra program.

Our City, Your Orchestra is supported in part by the William Penn Foundation, with additional support provided through the PNC Arts Alive initiative, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Presser Foundation.