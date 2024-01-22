The No Name Pops Receives Generous Gift From A Very Philly Special Album

The album, widely praised for its festive and heartwarming tracks, captured the essence of the holiday season with a unique blend of traditional.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The No Name Pops, Philadelphia's premiere pops orchestra, have received a share of the proceeds from the sale of the highly acclaimed 2023 "A Philly Special Christmas Special" album, produced by Charlie Hall and Connor Barwin.

The two producers of the album, performed by “The Philly Specials,” Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Jordan Mailata, showcased the true spirit of the season by including a generous gift to The No Name Pops amongst their many worthwhile contributions.

The album, widely praised for its festive and heartwarming tracks, captured the essence of the holiday season with a unique blend of traditional, contemporary, and even original Christmas music (Jason Kelce's work, ‘Santa's Night'). Praising the orchestra's “meaningful work…leading the Pops to great new heights,” Hall and Barwin recognized a similarity in the spirit of their gift giving and The No Name Pops' Christmas performances, reflecting “values of collaboration, community, and Philly-centricity.”

Matt Koveal, Executive Director of The No Name Pops, was especially proud to accept the donation on the orchestra's behalf, thanking producers Hall and Barwin “for recognizing that music, like sports, can unite communities. The donation will undoubtedly help us to continue our mission of spreading musical joy to this great city. This heartwarming gesture reinforces the holiday message of giving back and fostering a sense of togetherness within the City of Brotherly Love.” About The No Name Pops:Founded in 2023, The No Name Pops is a new, versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of The Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in the Philadelphia region. Drawing from Philly's rich symphonic pops legacy, melding tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre for concert experiences that will entertain and empower the entire community. The No Name Pops respects the rich legacy of the music of Peter Nero, Grammy Award-winning pianist and conductor who launched Pops music in Philadelphia for over three decades. Led by accomplished conductors and featuring world-class soloists, The No Name Pops continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse repertoire.

More information about upcoming concerts:February 17, 2024: The No Name Pops is proud to bring their music to the suburbs of Philadelphia with “Broadway in the Burbs.” It will be conducted by Evan Roider, music director of the touring production of “Wicked”, with guest conductor Joe Gehring and Steinway artist, pianist Bill Carr. It is being presented in Alumnae Hall at Immaculata University. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nonamepops.org

April 20, 2024: "Timeless: A Tribute to The Legacy of Peter Nero” will present the music of Grammy Award winning pianist Peter Nero who launched Pops music in Philadelphia for over three decades. It is conducted by Carl Topilow with extraordinary piano playing by Philadelphia native and Peter Nero Piano Competition winner, George Burton.

Please visit www.nonamepops.org. Tickets are available at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by visiting www.ensembleartsphilly.org or by calling 215-893-1999. 




