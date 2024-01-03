The No Name Pops Bring BROADWAY IN THE BURBS to Immaculata University in February

The performance is on February 17, 2024 at 3 pm.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Review: Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS At Bucks County Playhouse Photo 2 Review: Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS At Bucks County Playhouse
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA Photo 4 Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA FOR THREE

The No Name Pops Bring BROADWAY IN THE BURBS to Immaculata University in February

The No Name Pops brings music to the Main Line of Philadelphia with a concert titled "Broadway in the Burbs” conducted by Broadway’s Evan Roider, with guest conductor Joe Gehring and pianist Dr. Bill Carr. The show, featuring music from Gypsy, Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened, and more, will take place on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 pm at Immaculata University in Alumnae Hall, 145 W King Rd, Malvern, PA.

The concert will be energized by Conductor Evan Roider, currently serving as Music Director/Conductor for the National Tour of Wicked, who has also toured with Les Miserables and Cats. Additionally, Immaculata's Music Department Chair and Assistant Professor Joe Gehring will bring a personal touch to the performance as guest conductor for Steinway artist Dr. Bill Carr, professor of music at Immaculata, as they perform the third movement of Leroy Anderson’s Piano Concerto in C Major.

﻿

Matt Koveal, Executive Director of The No Name Pops, is pleased to present this first concert in the suburbs as its an important fundraiser for the organization. He said, “Part of our mission is to bring music to the people in all areas of our region, and, thanks to the generosity of Immaculata University, this concert gives us a distinct opportunity to bring our talented ensemble to Chester County, allowing our neighbors to enjoy quality Pops music in their own backyard. In addition, funds raised for this concert will help our organization grow since we launched less than a year ago as a 501(c)3.”

General Admission tickets are suggested donations at $50 each and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2284311®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnonamepops.org%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
InterAct Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of STEP MOM, STEP MOM, STEP MOM. Photo
InterAct Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of STEP MOM, STEP MOM, STEP MOM.

InterAct Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Step Mom, Step Mom, Step Mom. this January. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
beLONGING - New LGBTQIA+ Installation to Open at InLiquid Gallery Photo
beLONGING - New LGBTQIA+ Installation to Open at InLiquid Gallery

What determines a person’s identity? What forms a sense of self? These are some of the themes examined in beLONGING, InLiquid Gallery’s first exhibition of the new year which highlights the work of four Philadelphia area LGBTQIA+ artists: Carmel Dor; THECOLORG; Abbey Muza; and Meg Wolensky.

3
Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA Photo
Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA FOR THREE

Act II Playhouse will present “Tea For Three” by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

InterAct Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of STEP MOM, STEP MOM, STEP MOM.InterAct Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of STEP MOM, STEP MOM, STEP MOM.
beLONGING - New LGBTQIA+ Installation to Open at InLiquid GallerybeLONGING - New LGBTQIA+ Installation to Open at InLiquid Gallery
Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA FOR THREEAct II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA FOR THREE
Jennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players TheaterJennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players Theater

Videos

Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Fima Chupakhin in Philadelphia Fima Chupakhin
Harold Prince Theatre (2/29-2/29)
The Irish Tenors in Philadelphia The Irish Tenors
Keswick Theatre (3/02-3/02)
Spyro Gyra with special guest The Jeff Lorber Fusion in Philadelphia Spyro Gyra with special guest The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Keswick Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute in Philadelphia Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute
Keswick Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Alarm Will Sound in Philadelphia Alarm Will Sound
Zellerbach Theater (4/14-4/14)
Cost of Living in Philadelphia Cost of Living
Philadelphia Theatre Company (2/02-2/18)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo in Philadelphia Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Zellerbach Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Airness in Philadelphia Airness
Temple Theaters (3/21-3/30)
Negro Ensemble Company:Zooman and the Sign in Philadelphia Negro Ensemble Company:Zooman and the Sign
Harold Prince Theatre (2/15-2/18)
MOMIX in Philadelphia MOMIX
Zellerbach Theater (4/19-4/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You