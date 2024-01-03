The No Name Pops Bring BROADWAY IN THE BURBS to Immaculata University in February

The No Name Pops brings music to the Main Line of Philadelphia with a concert titled "Broadway in the Burbs” conducted by Broadway’s Evan Roider, with guest conductor Joe Gehring and pianist Dr. Bill Carr. The show, featuring music from Gypsy, Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened, and more, will take place on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 pm at Immaculata University in Alumnae Hall, 145 W King Rd, Malvern, PA.

The concert will be energized by Conductor Evan Roider, currently serving as Music Director/Conductor for the National Tour of Wicked, who has also toured with Les Miserables and Cats. Additionally, Immaculata's Music Department Chair and Assistant Professor Joe Gehring will bring a personal touch to the performance as guest conductor for Steinway artist Dr. Bill Carr, professor of music at Immaculata, as they perform the third movement of Leroy Anderson’s Piano Concerto in C Major.

Matt Koveal, Executive Director of The No Name Pops, is pleased to present this first concert in the suburbs as its an important fundraiser for the organization. He said, “Part of our mission is to bring music to the people in all areas of our region, and, thanks to the generosity of Immaculata University, this concert gives us a distinct opportunity to bring our talented ensemble to Chester County, allowing our neighbors to enjoy quality Pops music in their own backyard. In addition, funds raised for this concert will help our organization grow since we launched less than a year ago as a 501(c)3.”

General Admission tickets are suggested donations at $50 each and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2284311®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnonamepops.org%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.