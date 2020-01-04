The Media Theatre Presents Ben Kapilow's 'Originals' Concert

The Media Theatre's Resident Music Director Ben Kapilow is having his first concert at the theatre on Saturday January 18. Titled "Originals", the show will feature all original songs written by Kapilow and several of The Media Theatre's students. Professional actress Hannah Parke, who is in the upcoming "Eleanor, An American Love Story", will perform, as well as a new Youth Ensemble.

The "Originals" concert is a fundraiser for the theatre's orchestra pit. The pit was in need of new equipment so the idea for the concert was born. All proceeds will benefit the pit, which Kapilow conducts for all Broadway Series musicals at The Media Theatre.

An auction was held online for a New Song, which belong to the auction winners. Bev Farrell, of Brooklyn and Delaware County, won the New Song Auction, with the wish that a song would be written in honor of the late Ann Crumb who performed several times at The Media Theatre in the past decade. Two of the theatre's talented teens will perform the song titled "Fondly".

The Ming Family of Garnet Valley matched Bev Farrell's winning auction bid. For them, Kapilow composed "You Kept On Pushing", which will be performed by their daughters Cameron and Ryan.

Jesse Cline, the theatre's Artistic Director, said "Ben has been an extraordinary addition to the Artistic Team at The Media Theatre."

Ben Kapilow and Friends: Originals takes place Saturday night January 18 at 7pm. All seats are $25 for the fundraiser. Visit mediatheatre.org for tickets and donation page, or call 610-891-0100.





