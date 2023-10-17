The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Returns With THE TAPCRACKER

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble returns to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre with their sixth annual production of The Tapcracker. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, and on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $30-$45. New this year, children ages 3-10 and their grownups are invited to join The Lady Hoofers for an exclusive Meet and Greet (and Eat!) reception prior to the Saturday matinee.

"We're thrilled to once again kick off the holiday season with The Tapcracker," notes Artistic Director Kat Echevarría Richter. "There's something truly magical that happens when you combine the music of Tchaikovsky, Duke Ellington, and approximately fifty pairs of tap shoes!"

The 90-minute, family-friendly concert transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos. Toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and frazzled chefs prepare for a feast at the magical palace of Versailles, featuring characters from the beloved Land of the Sweets. Reprising their roles are audience favorites Tamera Dallam as the Fairy Tapmother, Meg Sarachan as the Can Can Dancer, and Sarah Vogan as the Queen of Versailles. Youth ensemble veterans include Aria McGill as Clara, Sarah Taylor as the Mouse Queen, and high school senior Mia Spallina as The Tapcracker.

"We had dancers audition from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware," notes the Ensemble's Managing Director, Katie Budris. "And this year, we're excited to invite audience members to meet some of their favorite characters from the Land of the Sweets at our Meet and Greet (and Eat!) reception before the show!" For an additional fee of $25, attendees will enjoy a private reception featuring refreshments for children and champagne for grownups, a holiday craft, photos with Ensemble dancers, a sneak peek at The Lady Hoofers during their onstage warmup, and early access to the lobby.

Refreshments, apparel, holiday gifts, and tap-themed stocking stuffers will be available for purchase. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

THE TAPCRACKER

Saturday, December 9th at 2:00pm

Saturday, December 9th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 10th at 3:00pm

Suzanne Roberts Theater, 480 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Tickets: $30 - $45 at: https://the-lady-hoofers.ticketleap.com/

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to produce original works of choreography while preserving the tradition of improvisation in American rhythm tap, bringing innovative percussive dance to diverse audiences. Founded in 2011, the Philadelphia-based ensemble centers the work of women in tap through performance, education, and community outreach. Support for The Lady Hoofers provided in part by The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.