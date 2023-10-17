The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Returns With THE TAPCRACKER

Refreshments, apparel, holiday gifts, and tap-themed stocking stuffers will be available for purchase.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
KO to Star in World Premiere of Erlina Ortiz and Robi Hager's SILUETAS in Philadelphia Photo 2 KO to Star in World Premiere of Erlina Ortiz and Robi Hager's SILUETAS in Philadelphia
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Photos: Get an Exclusive First Look at ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Walnut Street Theat Photo 4 Photos: Get an Exclusive First Look at ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Returns With THE TAPCRACKER

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Returns With THE TAPCRACKER

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble returns to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre with their sixth annual production of The Tapcracker. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, and on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $30-$45. New this year, children ages 3-10 and their grownups are invited to join The Lady Hoofers for an exclusive Meet and Greet (and Eat!) reception prior to the Saturday matinee.

"We're thrilled to once again kick off the holiday season with The Tapcracker," notes Artistic Director Kat Echevarría Richter. "There's something truly magical that happens when you combine the music of Tchaikovsky, Duke Ellington, and approximately fifty pairs of tap shoes!"

The 90-minute, family-friendly concert transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos. Toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and frazzled chefs prepare for a feast at the magical palace of Versailles, featuring characters from the beloved Land of the Sweets. Reprising their roles are audience favorites Tamera Dallam as the Fairy Tapmother, Meg Sarachan as the Can Can Dancer, and Sarah Vogan as the Queen of Versailles. Youth ensemble veterans include Aria McGill as Clara, Sarah Taylor as the Mouse Queen, and high school senior Mia Spallina as The Tapcracker.

"We had dancers audition from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware," notes the Ensemble's Managing Director, Katie Budris. "And this year, we're excited to invite audience members to meet some of their favorite characters from the Land of the Sweets at our Meet and Greet (and Eat!) reception before the show!" For an additional fee of $25, attendees will enjoy a private reception featuring refreshments for children and champagne for grownups, a holiday craft, photos with Ensemble dancers, a sneak peek at The Lady Hoofers during their onstage warmup, and early access to the lobby.

Refreshments, apparel, holiday gifts, and tap-themed stocking stuffers will be available for purchase. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

THE TAPCRACKER

Saturday, December 9th at 2:00pm

Saturday, December 9th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 10th at 3:00pm

Suzanne Roberts Theater, 480 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Tickets: $30 - $45 at: https://the-lady-hoofers.ticketleap.com/

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to produce original works of choreography while preserving the tradition of improvisation in American rhythm tap, bringing innovative percussive dance to diverse audiences. Founded in 2011, the Philadelphia-based ensemble centers the work of women in tap through performance, education, and community outreach. Support for The Lady Hoofers provided in part by The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE BROKEN WINDOW By Diane Wagne Photo
Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE BROKEN WINDOW By Diane Wagner

oin the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts as they present 'The Broken Window,' a captivating theatrical production written and directed by Diane Wagner. Get ready to be enthralled by the exceptional cast and crew as they bring this intriguing story to life.

2
PCS Theater Presents Touching Drama ON GOLDEN POND This Fall Photo
PCS Theater Presents Touching Drama ON GOLDEN POND This Fall

PCS Theater will present the classic play 'On Golden Pond,' written by Ernest Thompson. This captivating production will grace the Main Stage from October 27 to November 11, 2023, inviting audiences to experience a heartwarming tale that explores family bonds, memory, and the beauty of nature.

3
Kid Souf Brings Haunting Melodies In “The One That Makes Me Cry” Photo
Kid Souf Brings Haunting Melodies In “The One That Makes Me Cry”

DJ and singer/songwriter Kid Souf is giving listeners another glimpse into his world. His newest single, 'The One That Makes Me Cry,' features a haunting beat while staying true to his staple electronic sonics.

4
Temple Theaters Presents BIG FISH the Musical This November Photo
Temple Theaters Presents BIG FISH the Musical This November

TEMPLE THEATERS presents BIG FISH, a musical based on the award-winning novel and Tim Burton film. Explore family, fabulism, and the power of storytelling. Don't miss this captivating production in Philadelphia.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure Video
Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
"The Songs of Solomon" - The Music of Salamone Rossi
Penn Live Arts (11/09-11/09)
Wicked in Philadelphia Wicked
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (11/01-11/26)
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in Philadelphia The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
The Newtown Theatre (10/19-10/22)
Winter Wonderettes in Philadelphia Winter Wonderettes
Montgomery Theater (11/09-12/03)
Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band in Philadelphia Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band
Penn Live Arts (10/29-10/29)
The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes in Philadelphia The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (2/24-2/24)
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Life in the Past Lane Tour in Philadelphia Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Life in the Past Lane Tour
Keswick Theatre (12/19-12/19)
Madame Butterfly in Philadelphia Madame Butterfly
Academy of Music (4/26-5/05)
A Raisin in the Sun in Philadelphia A Raisin in the Sun
Bristol Riverside Theatre (1/30-2/18)
Cappella Pratensis & Sollazzo Ensemble - The Feast of the Swan in Philadelphia Cappella Pratensis & Sollazzo Ensemble - The Feast of the Swan
Penn Live Arts (10/19-10/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You