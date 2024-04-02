The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Prepares For Spring Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble, a Philadelphia-based ensemble that centers the work of women in tap through performance, education, and community outreach, will present their Spring Concert Series at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The ensemble will perform innovative and original tap choreography by several accomplished choreographers, including a world premiere by Sarah Cook Flynn.

"For over fifty years, The Annenberg Center has been a home for live performances and boundary-pushing art, and has a long history of supporting percussive and Black vernacular dance," noted Artistic Director Kat Echevarría Richter. "We're thrilled to present our spring concert at the Annenberg's Harold Prince Theatre and are excited to join the ranks of those who have performed in this historic venue."

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is composed of 30 professional and pre-professional tap dancers, including the group's First Company and Apprentice dancers. Additionally, local college tap groups will be invited to perform through an adjudicated process.

Of note, the concert will feature Flynn's world premiere set to the jazz standard "Stompin' at the Savoy." A renowned choreographer, Flynn has performed in an international concert tour for the 2000 Sydney Olympics, The Nutcracker on Broadway, Home for the Holidays: Gregory Hines Live, and Tap Explosion with Savion Glover and Ted Levy.

"I've had this piece in mind for The Lady Hoofers for years," Flynn said. "Working with layers of sound, space, and physicality is really exciting for me as a choreographer. I designed the short but playful piece to be a nod to pioneering women in tap and also a teaching tool for future generations of the company. It requires incredible teamwork and listening, patience and finesse, style and panache to 'play' this brilliant interpretation of Harry Connick, Jr.'s song and to capture the spirit of the Savoy Ballroom."

The Lady Hoofers will also perform original choreography from past guest artists, including Caleb Teicher, and the mainstage premiere of Lisa Latouche's "Honey Somethin' Blues," which she set for The Lady Hoofers in a series of rehearsals over COVID.