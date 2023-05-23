The Cherry Orchard Festival to Present I AM HERE Starring Anatoly Beily In Boston, Philadelphia & More

The 2023 Cherry Orchard Festival, running from June - July 2023 across the nation, will present the Boston performance of I AM HERE, starring Anatoly Beily and directed by Egor Turkhin, on June 17th at 8pm at The Cutler Majestic Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

Following a sold-out run in Israel, famed theatre actor Anatoly Beliy brings a highly anticipated US premiere of I AM HERE, a dramatic performance, staged by director Egor Trukhin. Beliy's "everyman" character goes on a dramatic emotional exploration of one's identity, a conversation with the audience about our innermost feelings, sometimes funny and sad, or tragic and comical, but always sincere. Written after the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, "I AM HERE" is a dramatic tapestry of works by contemporary poets: Alya Haitlina, Zhenya Berkovich, Lena Berson, Michael Eisenberg, Roman Osminkin, Konstantin Buzin, M.K. translated by Anna Krushelnitskaya.

Beliy is formerly one of Russia's most lauded dramatic actors of his generation, with several critically acclaimed theatrical appearances as a leading actor of the Moscow Art Theatre, as well as over 50 film roles. Lauded for his anti-war position, Anatoly Beliy left Russia for Israel after the start of the Russia's war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. He is currently an actor with Israel's Gesher Theater.

Egor Trukhin is a young director, graduate of the Moscow Theatre College under the guidance of Oleg Tabakov, and of the famed The Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) as a student of Sergey Zhenovach, Artistic Director of Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre. Trukhin declared his anti-war position after February 24, 2022, and left Russia for Israel, where he is currently working with Gesher Theater.

This play is performed in Russian.

SCHEDULE

Friday, June 16, 2023 | 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA

The Theater at KleinLife Northeast Philadelphia | 10100 Jamison Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19116

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA

The Cutler Majestic Theatre | 219 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

Thursday, June 22, 2023 | 8:00 PM TORONTO, ON

John Basset Theatre | 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2W6

Friday, June 23, 2023 | 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts | 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077

Saturday, June 24, 2023 | 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY

The Town Hall | 123 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC

Lisner Auditorium | 730 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20052

Thursday, June 29, 2023 | 8:00 PM SEATTLE, WA

Edmonds Center for the Arts | 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020

Friday, June 30, 2023 | 8:00 PM SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Herbst Theater | 401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

Saturday, July 01, 2023 | 8:00 PM LOS ANGELES, CA

Wilshire Ebell Theater | 4401 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005

"The Festival is incredibly excited to announce its upcoming season as a lot has changed since the last festival in 2020. The pandemic, the rapidly changing landscape of performing arts, and the ongoing war in Ukraine have emboldened The Festival to discover new ways to engage while remaining faithful to its original mission to present acclaimed international performers to US audiences. The 2023 season will feature three different perspectives from Russian-speaking performers who are openly speaking out against the war in Ukraine through their respective genres: film, theater, and music," said Maria Shclover, Producer, Cherry Orchard Festival.

"As always, the Festival aims to maximize connection through intimate Q&A conversations with artists, bringing audiences closer to the creative process and facilitating conversations. We will continue to offer discounts for groups and for students, enabling access for more arts lovers than ever before," said Irina Shabshis, Artistic Director, Cherry Orchard Festival.

ABOUT THE CHERRY ORCHARD FESTIVAL

Since its founding, The Cherry Orchard Festival has presented renowned international works of performing and visual arts to US audiences. The Festival's goal is to increase access to the arts; as such, it is committed to offering flexible ticket prices, and planning at least one event every season that's free of charge. We are constantly searching for the newest, most daring projects, acclaimed in the international arts arena, to introduce to our audiences in New York and in major cities across North America.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.