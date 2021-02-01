Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Annenberg Center Presents a Livestreamed Performance From the Paul Taylor Dance Company

The performance takes place on Thursday, February 18 at 7 PM.

Feb. 1, 2021  

The Paul Taylor Dance Company returns to the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, February 18 at 7 PM, its first public performance since the pandemic shut down performance venues in March 2020. The company's live performance on the Annenberg Center stage will be streamed online and includes an interactive Q&A with Artistic Director Michael Novak and Annenberg Center Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Gruits. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for details.

The intimate program contains two works that carry on the dance icon Paul Taylor's legacy. Set to music by William Boyce, the sentimental masterpiece Arden Court explores love and relationships, and was called "stunningly great" by The New York Times at its premiere in 1981. The Philadelphia premiere of A Field of Grass offers a humorous and exuberant ode to the 1960s against of backdrop of songs by Harry Nilsson. Company dancers appearing in the performance at the Annenberg Center are Eran Bugge, Michael Apuzzo, Christina Lynch Markham, Madelyn Ho, Lee Duveneck, Alex Clayton, John Harnage and Jada Pearman (listed in order of seniority).


