Temple's Unique MFA In Musical Theater Collaboration Presents SICK MOVES! (OR THE DANCING PLAGUE OF 1518)

With music and lyrics by Adam J. Rineer, book, direction, and choreography by Jason Aguirre, and starring Temple students.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Temple's Unique MFA In Musical Theater Collaboration Presents SICK MOVES! (OR THE DANCING PLAGUE OF 1518) Sick Moves! (or The Dancing Plague of 1518) dares ask the question - ever wonder what might happen if you couldn't stop grooving to the music? One town in the 16th century found out the hard way.

With music and lyrics by Adam J. Rineer, book, direction, and choreography by Jason Aguirre, and starring Temple students, the workshop production of Sick Moves! (or The Dancing Plague of 1518) will be streamed April 23-May 7 on demand. RSVP through this ticketing LINK.

A capstone workshop project, Sick Moves! (or The Dancing Plague of 1518) has been created by members of the inaugural class Abbott MFA in Musical Theater Collaboration. Created at Temple, The Musical Theater Collaboration MFA is the first accredited degree to pair Composers, Lyricists, Book-writers, Directors, and Choreographers in one cohort for the creation of original works of Music Theatre. This unique three year program culminated in two workshop thesis productions of which Sick Moves! (or The Dancing Plague of 1518) is one.

Sick Moves! (or The Dancing Plague of 1518) is VERY loosely inspired by actual events, and was written entirely in quarantine! It is the satirical tale of Kamille, a young 16th-century apothecary in the Village of Sass-burg. When the Village is struck by a plague that causes non-stop boogieing (...are they doing the hustle?), Kamille is called into action. Will she save the Village in time? Only a toll of the Church Bell and some sick moves will tell! Surveying a century of dance crazes, Sick Moves! is an original pop/rock musical comedy about the things we turn to when the world turns upside down. Sick Moves! (or The Dancing Plague of 1518) is an infectious musical for ages 12+.

While quarantine conditions changed the way the MFA candidates hoped to present their shows, this workshop production is a wonderful showcase of the talents of these Graduate students and a great way to present their material as they move into the professional world.


