Temple Theaters Presents SPRING AWAKENING This Month

Winner of eight Tony awards, including best musical, SPRING AWAKENING, featuring a score by Duncan Sheik and lyrics and book Steven Sater, tells a story of adolescent anarchy and teenage rebellion set to a pop-rock score that explodes out of Wedekind's groundbreaking 19th century play.

Directed by Megan O'Brien Perri (Co-Founder and Resident Director at the award-winning 11th Hour Theatre Company) with choreography by Shavon Norris and music direction by Patrick Tice-Carrol, SPRING AWAKENING will be performed live on the Tomlinson Stage, 1301 W. Norris St, Philadelphia, PA - October 15-24. Tickets can be purchased through this ticketing link.

The hit musical taps into a larger-than-life juxtaposition of straight drama and rock concert to address themes of loss and love in the confusing space between childhood and adulthood. Charles Isherwood of the New York Times says, "Mr. Sheik's music...embodies the shadowy air of longing that infuses the show, the excitement shading into fear, the joy that comes with a chaser of despair."

SPRING AWAKENING follows a group of teenagers who feel silenced and controlled by a society they are just beginning to understand. Through their struggles they discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside their classrooms with beautiful and devastating consequences. Starring Temple students, this electrifying story about youth and the power of connection, marks Temple Theaters' first in-person theatrical endeavor in a year and a half.

Note: This show contains depiction and discussion of sexual abuse, physical abuse, suicide and suicidal ideation, as well as sexual content.